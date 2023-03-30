Boop virtual meeting controller hits Kickstarter

If you engage in a lot of virtual meetings you might be interested in a new shortcut keypad called the Boop specifically created to provide a virtual meeting controller that can be carried in your pocket or bag. Launched via Kickstarter this month the Boop has already raised over $10,000 thanks to over 240 backers with still 21 days remaining on its campaign.

Boop features just three tactile buttons allowing you to control your virtual meetings with ease. It has been designed to work with any microphone and camera and features an LED status indicator that works either using the Boop or on-screen meeting controls depending on your preference at the time. Boop currently supports Zoom, MS Teams and Cisco Webex but its developers say more platforms will be added in the future. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $49 or £40 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Boop is a pocket-sized gadget to help you mute, screen share, & control your video in online meetings. So compact you can carry it in your laptop sleeve or in your pocket.”

“Our software is fully functional and compatible with all supported meeting apps, while for Webex on Windows, we’re facing an issue that currently undergoing resolution. Overall, we’re testing and solving a few minor bugs. Our development team is working hard to refine and perfect our software.”

Virtual meeting controller

Assuming that the Boop funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2023. To learn more about the Boop virtual meeting controller project watch the promotional video below.

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the virtual meeting controller, jump over to the official Boop crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals