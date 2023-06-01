watchOS 9.6 beta 2 released to developers

Apple has released watchOS 9.6 beta 2 for the Apple Watch to developers, the software comes just under two weeks after the first beta was released. Apple also released iOS 16.6 beta 2 for the iPhone and iPadOS 16.6 beta 2 for the iPad.

As yet there do not appear to be many major new features in the watchOS 9.6 software, this may change by the time the final version of the software is released. What we do know is that this update includes a range of performance improvements and bug fixes.

The new watchOS 9.6 beta 2 software is now available for developers to download, you can find out more details over at Apple’s developer website at the link below. We are also expecting the second public beta of watchOS 9.6 to be released this week as well. We are expecting the final version of watchOS 9,6 to be released sometime in June.

Apple will unveil watchOS 10 at its Worldwide Developer Conference which starts on Monday, this software is expected to bring some major changes to the Apple Watch, including an updated UI and more. We are looking forward to seeing exactly what Apple has planned for the Apple Watch, we will have more details on watchOS 10 when it is made official next week.

Source Apple



