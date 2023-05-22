watchOS 9.6 Beta 1 released to developers

Apple has released watchOS 9.6 beta 1 to developers, we are also expecting it to be made available to public beta testers soon as well. This new beta of watchOS 9,6 comes just a few days after Apple released watchOS 9.5 to everyone.

The watchOS 9.5 software update brought some new features to the Apple Watch along with some performance improvements and bug fixes. This new beta of watchOS 9.6 appears to come with some performance improvements and also bug fixes. As yet we do not have any details on what new features are included in this release.

Here are the release notes for the watchOS 9.5 update that landed last week.

watchOS 9.5 includes new features, improvements and bug fixes, including a new Pride Celebration watch face to honor the LGBTQ+ community and culture.

The new watchOS 9.6 Beta 1 is now available for developers to test out, you can find out more information over at Apple’s developer website at the link below. As this is the first beta in the series, it will be a while before the final version is released, as soon as we get some details on when this update will land, we will let you know.

