What’s new in watchOS 9.5

Apple recently released watchOS 9.5 for the Apple Watch, they also released iOS 16.5 for the iPhone, iPadOS 16.5 for the iPad, tvOS 16.5 for the Apple TV, and macOS Ventura 13.4 for the Mac.

We have previously seen a video of the IOS 16,5 software update in action and now we have a video of the new watchOS 9.5 software update. The video is from Zollotech and it gives us a look at what changes and new features are available in the latest version of watchOS.

This update is available for the Apple Watch Series 4, Series 5, Apple Watch SE, Apple Watch Series 6, Series, 7, Series 8, and the Apple Watch Ultra, you can see the release notes from Apple below.

watchOS 9.5 includes new features, improvements and bug fixes, including a new Pride Celebration watch face to honor the LGBTQ+ community and culture.

For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website:

https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

You can install the new watchOS software update from the Apple Watch app on your iPhone, you will need to place your Apple Watch on its charger and make sure it is charged to at least 50 percent to install the update.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals