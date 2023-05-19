What’s new in iOS 16.5 (Video)

Apple has released a number of new software updates for its devices, this includes iOS 16.5 for the iPhone, watchOS 9.5 for the Apple Watch, macOS Ventura 13.4, iPadOS 16.5, and more.

These software updates bring some new features to the range of Apple devices and the update also includes a range of performance improvements and bug fixes. The video below from Zollotech gives us a look at all of the changes and the new features for the iPhone in iOS 16.5.

As we can see from the video, this software update brings some new features to the iPhone, this includes a new Sport section in Apple News and more, you can see the official release notes from Apple below for the iOS 16.5 update.

This update includes the following enhancements and bug fixes:

– A new Pride Celebration wallpaper for the Lock Screen to honor the LGBTQ+ community and culture

– Sports tab in Apple News gives easy access to stories, scores, standings, and more, for the teams and leagues you follow

– My Sports score and schedule cards in Apple News take you directly to game pages where you can find additional details about specific games

– Fixes an issue where Spotlight may become unresponsive

– Addresses an issue where Podcasts in CarPlay may not load content

– Fixes an issue where Screen Time settings may reset or not sync across all devices

Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

You can install the new iOS 16.5 and iPadOS 16.5 software updates by going to Settings > General > Software update and selecting Download and Install on your iPhone or iPad.

