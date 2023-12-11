Visions of Mana game launches 2024 announces Square Enix

Square Enix as announced the new Visions of Mana game will launch next year during 2024 as a new entry in the renowned Mana series. This highly anticipated release marks the first mainline installment in the series in over 15 years, a return to the action-RPG roots that have made the franchise beloved by many. The game is being developed by a team of experienced creators, some of whom have previously worked on the Mana series, promising a sense of familiarity and nostalgia for long-time fans. Check out the announcement trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the game

Visions of Mana is a semi-open world adventure, a gameplay style that encourages exploration and discovery. Players will be able to traverse an expansive field, filled with secrets and enemies, providing a rich and immersive gaming experience. This approach to design allows for a more organic and player-driven narrative, where the world itself becomes a character that players can interact with and learn from.

The protagonist of “Visions of Mana” is a character named Val, a young man hailing from the Fire Village of Tianeea. Val embarks on a journey to accompany his friend to the Tree of Mana, a journey that is sure to be filled with trials, tribulations, and the memorable moments that the Mana series is known for. This narrative arc allows players to form a deep connection with Val, as they guide him through the challenges that lie ahead.

Visions of Mana 2024 release date

The gameplay of “Visions of Mana” involves a blend of exploration and real-time combat, a return to the action-RPG roots of the series. This combination of gameplay elements provides a dynamic and engaging experience, with the exploration allowing players to uncover the secrets of the world, and the real-time combat providing fast-paced, party-based action. The balance between exploration and combat is a hallmark of the Mana series, and it’s heartening to see this tradition continue in “Visions of Mana”.

The development team for “Visions of Mana” brings a wealth of experience. The team includes Producer Masaru Oyamada, Sound designers Hiroki Kikuta, Tsuyoshi Sekito, and Ryo Yamazaki, Character Designer HACCAN, Monster illustrator Airi Yoshioka, and Series monster design supervisor Koichi Ishii. These creators have a deep understanding of the Mana series and its legacy, and their involvement in “Visions of Mana” is a testament to their commitment to preserving the essence of the series while also bringing new ideas and innovations to the table.

“Visions of Mana” is shaping up to be a significant release for 2024. The return to the action-RPG roots of the series, the semi-open world adventure, and the engaging gameplay involving exploration and real-time combat, all under the guidance of a team familiar with the Mana series, promises a gaming experience that both new and returning players can look forward to. As we await the launch of “Visions of Mana”, one thing is clear: the legacy of the Mana series is in capable hands, and its future looks brighter than ever.



