Use iPhone and iPad apps with your MacBook

If you are lucky enough to own a MacBook or Mac computer by Apple sporting its in-house Apple Silicon processor. It will please you to know that you can now run iPhone or iPad applications on your MacBook or Mac desktop computer. Thanks to a recent update rolled out by Apple. The ability for Mac computers owners and users to load and run both iPhone and iPad applications on their portable and desktop Mac computers is an added benefit. Expanding the wealth of applications available for Mac computers considerably.

If you are interested in learning more about how you can download iOS applications from the official Apple store to run on your MacBook laptop or Mac desktop computer this quick going to take you through everything you need to know.

Use iPhone apps with MacBook

Apple has made the process of using iPhone and iPad applications on your Mac extremely easy. If you already own an Apple Silicon MacBook or Mac, the Mac App Store will automatically show you the applications that are available to download and use and are compatible with your computer. These will be labeled with the term “Designed for iPhone or Designed for iPad” to remind you that they have been designed for smaller screen devices but can run on your Mac. Simply browse through the Mac App Store and choose anything you would like to install and use. Everything will work seamlessly thanks to Apple’s frameworks across all three platforms.

App Store on Mac

When using an iOS app on your Mac, you will be able to use touch alternatives to interact with the app, for example, press and hold the Option key to use a trackpad as a virtual touch screen, explains Apple. You can also turn on alternatives for an app, by choosing the applicable App > Settings and then revealing the alternatives available for the app by clicking the tabs presented.

Applications you have previously purchased using the same Apple ID on your iPhone or iPad will be available to you on your MacBook or Mac. Making it easy to use your favorite iOS applications on your desktop Mac computer or MacBook if preferred or required. A quick way of seeing all the iOS apps that might be available to load onto your MacBook is by going to your Apple ID purchases to view your purchased apps in the App Store. This will provide a complete list of everything that is compatible with your MacBook allowing you to choose the iOS apps you would like to install that you previously purchased for your iPhone or iPad tablet.

Porting iOS apps for Mac

If you are a developer looking for more information on how you can make your iOS application available for Apple Silicon users. You will be pleased to know that iPhone and iPad apps currently on the app store are automatically available on the Mac App Store for Apple silicon Macs. Without the need for any porting. Apple has made the same frameworks that allow your apps to run on iOS devices on its Mac computers allowing them to take advantage of the same shared architecture across all three platforms.

However, it is worth remembering there are features available for iOS apps making it easier for them to run on Mac computers improving the overall user experience. A quick example is adding keyboard support. Also adding iPad Multitasking and Auto Layout lets your app support resizable windows on iPad and Mac. Developers can also use Mac Catalyst to create an application that takes advantage of everything the Mac has to offer. For more information on optimizing your iOS applications to run on the macOS operating system jump over to the official Apple Developer website.





