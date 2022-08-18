Ubuntu 22.04.1 LTS supports Raspberry Pi 4

This month the development team responsible for creating the fantastic Ubuntu Linux operating system have announced the release of Ubuntu 22.04.1 LTS. The latest update is the first major milestone in Ubuntu’s Long Term Support (LTS) commitment to its users and Ubuntu 20.04 LTS users will be asked to upgrade to the latest 22.04 LTS directly from their desktop, if they have not already been prompted to do so.

Ubuntu 22.04.1 LTS

Ubuntu 22.04 LTS marks the first LTS release with Ubuntu Desktop support on the Raspberry Pi 4. “With Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, the entire recent Raspberry Pi device portfolio is supported for the very first time, from the new Raspberry Pi Zero 2W to the Raspberry Pi 4”, said Eben Upton, CEO of Raspberry Pi Trading. “It’s great to see a certified Ubuntu Desktop release that includes support for the 2GB Raspberry Pi 4, giving developers all over the world access to the most affordable development desktop environment.”

“Canonical Ubuntu 22.04 LTS is now generally available, featuring significant leaps forward in cloud confidential computing, real-time kernel for industrial applications, and enterprise Active Directory, PCI-DSS, HIPAA, FIPS and FedRAMP compliance – raising the bar for open source from cloud to edge, IoT and workstations. Canonical partners with industry leaders to deliver enterprise-grade security, long-term maintenance and support on all major architectures, hardware and clouds.”

“Our mission is to be a secure, reliable and consistent open-source platform – everywhere”, said Mark Shuttleworth, CEO of Canonical. “Ubuntu LTS unlocks innovation for industries with demanding infrastructure security requirements, such as telecommunications and industrial automation, underpinning their digital transformation.”

Source : UBlog

