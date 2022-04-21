Two Bugatti Chiron bespoke supercars unveiled

Bugatti has unveiled two new bespoke Bugatti Chiron supercars, the cars were made for the company’s customers by their Sur Mesure customization program.

The new Bugatti Chiron bespoke supercars are based on a Chiron Super Sport and a Pur Sport and you can find more details below.

One of the very first Chiron Super Sport units to be handed over to its new owner draws from this unique source of inspiration. The “Vagues de Lumière” is hand-painted in a base California Blue finish, and is enveloped by light-sculpted lines in Arancia Mira applied over the course of many weeks. The hyper sports car’s horseshoe grill proudly features the number 38 at the owner’s request, and is completed with further fine details including Arancia Mira magnesium wheels and engine bay lettering. The Arancia Mira theme again flows into the luxurious, leather-filled cabin. The Chiron Super Sport is the ultimate Grand Tourisme, designed for effortless cross-continental journeys in opulent luxury, while remaining perfectly composed at its top speed of 440 km/h thanks to its unique longtail silhouette.

Exiting the Atelier alongside the Chiron Super Sport is a Chiron Pur Sport, also featuring its own unique light-inspired hand-painted artwork. With exposed Blue Carbon bodywork, Nocturne stripes encircle the bodywork. The Tricolor – the national flag of France – adorns each of the rear wing end plates, as the number “9” is painted on the horseshoe grill in French Racing Blue at the front of the hyper sports car. Inside the opulent cabin, the theme continues with a leather color split of Beluga Black and French Racing Blue. The Chiron Pur Sport, with its high downforce bodywork and modified powertrain for optimum acceleration, is the most agile Bugatti ever created. In its element upon twisting, narrow mountain roads, the connection between driver and road is unbreakable.

