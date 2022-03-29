Bugatti Centodieci to enter production soon

Bugatti has announced that they will soon start production of the Bugatti Centodieci after 50,000 kilometers of endurance testing.

There will be just 10 Bugatti Centodieci cars made, the car is based on the Chiron, each of the 10 cars will come with individual dynamic setups.

Over the course of many months, Bugatti test drivers and engineers gather technical data and gain valuable experience at high-speed, on handling routes and circuits, on highways and in city traffic – all of which is shared with the technical development department at Bugatti Engineering for meticulous evaluation. The production-based prototype of the Centodieci completed over 50,000 test kilometers in total upon its return from Nardò in the Puglia region of southern Italy, following final endurance testing.

The white prototype completes lap by lap for hour after hour, kilometer after kilometer. Three drivers rotate to examine all functions of the Centodieci, registering and logging every minor anomaly. They drive day and night on different track profiles and across every speed range, from stop-and-go pace to top speed. Endurance testing requires drivers to possess outstanding technical knowledge, maximum concentration, and sensitivity, as well as precise mastery of the vehicle. Even after hours on the high-speed track, they must be able to perceive the slightest of atypical noises, movements, and irregularities. Everything is inspected one final time: driving on different surfaces – both wet and dry – testing every little steering movement, braking, acceleration, cornering load, and functionality of the driver assistance systems.

