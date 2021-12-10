Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport unveiled (Video)

Bugatti has announced the launch of a new division that will offer a range of customization options to customers, they are launching it with a new custom Chiron, the Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport.

The Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport takes its design inspiration from Luis Chiron’s Bugatti race cars, including his legendary 1931 win at the French Grand Prix, together with Achille Varzi, in a Bugatti Type 51 emblazoned with the number ‘32’.

112 years on from the birth of Bugatti in Molsheim, France, three defining elements remain central to the brand’s customer offering: heritage, innovation and the finest craftsmanship. With the world’s greatest minds in engineering and design, new paradigms in performance are paired with never-before-seen levels of personalization, and today – in response to ever-increasing customer demand – Bugatti formalizes its bespoke customization program: ‘Bugatti Sur Mesure’.

As part of the official program, with one-to-one support from the Bugatti Sur Mesure Team, customers will be guided through the world of possibilities open to them. When configuring a Bugatti, the sheer number of exterior colors and leather finishes is nearly unlimited, but for those who wish to take a further step and create a truly unique piece of personalized automotive art, Bugatti Sur Mesure is at their disposal. From initial design concept through to vehicle production and final handover, customers will receive the full Molsheim experience.

You can find out more details about the new Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport over at Bugatti at the link below.

Source Bugatti

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals