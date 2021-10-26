Bugatti Chiron enters final production phase

Bugatti has announced that the Bugatti Chiron has entered the final production phase, the final production run is for just 40 units of the car.

The Chiron was first unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show back in 2016 and the first cars were delivered to customers in 2017.

Hendrik Malinowski, Director of Sales and Operations, comments: “Our discerning customer base across the world consists of true Bugatti connoisseurs. They are hard-working, self-made individuals who regard owning one or multiple Bugatti masterpieces as the realization of a dream. They understand the devotion behind the pioneering design and engineering of each Chiron model. Their appreciation for the provenance and performance of our hyper sports cars comes from a genuine passion for the brand.

“With the Chiron Pur Sport and Super Sport, we are offering customers the culmination of years of continual development of the Chiron platform. This spectrum of performance, whether it be hitting the apex on-track, or cruising on Autobahns in total luxury, takes the Chiron to an entirely new level. Now with so few build slots remaining, the purity of the W16 recipe is being honored in style.”

You can find out more information about the Bugatti Chiron over at the Bugatti website at the link below.

Source Bugatti

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals