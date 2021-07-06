Bugatti and Rimac to merge into Bugatti-Rimac

Porsche has announced that it will be merging Bugatti with Rimac into a new car company, Bugatti-Rimac. Porsche will own a 45 percent stake in the new company and Rimac Automobili will own a 55 percent stake.

The new Bugatti-Rimac car company will be formed in the fourth quarter of 2021 subject to the regulatory approval in a number of countries. Porsche already holds a 24 percent stake in Rimac, this was from a 2018 investment in the company.

Oliver Blume, Chairman of the Executive Board at Porsche AG: “We are combining Bugatti’s strong expertise in the hypercar business with Rimac’s tremendous innovative strength in the highly promising field of electric mobility. Bugatti is contributing a tradition-rich brand, iconic products, a loyal customer base and a global dealer organisation to the joint venture. In addition to technology, Rimac is providing new development and organisational approaches.”

This is an interesting partnership between the two companies as Bugatti are well know for producing some of the world’s fastest and most impressive supercars.

Rimac have also produced some of the world’s fastest electric cars, do it will be interesting to see what cars are produced by the new partnership.

Under the new brand the plan is for the new company to produce two hypercars, the Bugatti Chiron and the Rimac Nevera.

You can find out more details about the plans for the nw Bugatti-Rimac car company over at the Bugatti website at the link below.

Source Bugatti

