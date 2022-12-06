Toyota hydrogen combustion prototype car unveiled

Toyota has unveiled a new hydrogen combustion prototype car and the car will soon start winter testing in Japan.

The hydrogen combustion prototype car is designed for daily use, it has room for five passengers and luggage, so it is designed to be a standard car.

Toyota’s approach to carbon neutrality is to develop and offer multiple technologies to support widely varying customer needs and market environments around the world. This multi-technology approach – which includes battery electric and fuel cell electric and plug-in hybrid electric and hybrid electric vehicles – is witnessed in the company’s development of a new car powered by a hydrogen combustion engine.

Toyota firmly believes it is too early to focus on a single zero emission solution and is therefore concurrently developing hydrogen fuel cell and hydrogen combustion technology alongside battery electric technology. Today’s announcement follows last week’s confirmation that Toyota Motor Manufacturing UK (TMUK) will lead a consortium developing a hydrogen fuel cell version of the world-famous Hilux pick-up at its Burnaston car plant in Derbyshire.

This version of the mid-size Corolla SUV* is powered by the 1.6-litre, three-cylinder turbocharged engine featured in the GR Corolla* performance model, re-engineered with high-pressure hydrogen direct injection technology. The prototype is also fitted with hydrogen fuel tanks, packaged with know-how gained from development of the Mirai fuel cell electric saloon. The prototype is able to accommodate five passengers and their luggage. Real-world evaluation is being carried out alongside digital development, and the vehicle will soon undergo winter testing in northern Japan.

