Toyota bZ Compact SUV Concept makes European debut

Toyota has announced that the new Toyota bZ Compact SUV Concept car has made its European debut, the car was unveiled in LA last month.

The new Toyota Concept looks impressive from the photos, Toyota will launch six bZ brand models by 2026, and this will be one of them.

The Toyota bZ Compact SUV Concept has made its European debut, giving a glimpse of what the future could hold as Toyota extends the electrification vision of its bZ “Beyond Zero” sub-brand.

The concept, presented during Toyota’s Kenshiki media presentation in Brussels, is a full battery electric vehicle (BEV) for the C-SUV market, Europe’s largest segment. Positioned alongside the Toyota C-HR Prologue, it illustrates Toyota’s multi-technology approach to reducing carbon emissions, meeting customers’ diverse needs and supporting sustainability through extended product offerings.

The Toyota bZ Compact SUV Concept has been designed in Europe by Toyota European Design and Development (ED2) in France. It displays a new “clean-vital” design approach that combines minimalism with a futuristic vitality. It is a zero emission model that uses low-impact, sustainable materials, delivers dynamic performance, applies cutting edge technologies and presents a stylish appearance.

