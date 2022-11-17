Toyota bZ Compact SUV Concept unveiled in LA

Toyota unveiled its latest concept car at the 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show, the Toyota bZ Compact SUV Concept.

The new Toyota bZ Compact SUV Concept gives us a look at what Toyota has planned for its future vehicles.

“We’ve only just begun to scratch the surface of the Beyond Zero moniker,” said Toyota group vice president and general manager David Christ. “With an aerodynamic design coupled with intuitive tech features never before seen in a Toyota model, the bZ Concept showcases another possible vision of the very near future with our battery electric vehicles.”

The Toyota bZ Compact SUV Concept is designed as a full battery-electric vehicle, using a clean-vital design approach. This approach aims to express what’s special about battery electric vehicles while also offering fun to drive, exhilarating performance. It represents a vehicle with zero emissions, utilizing eco-conscious interior materials, that also brings dynamic performance, leading technology and a stylish appearance.

The aerodynamic form of the concept enhances its futuristic look by pushing the wheels to the corners to achieve an aggressive stance – making it appear as if it’s moving even when standing still. The short overhangs and sweepback angles make it stand out as an advanced technology vehicle; a narrowed-down cabin design gives it an agile appearance for a low coefficient of drag.

You can find out more details about the new Toyota bZ Compact SUV Concept over at Toyota at the link below.

Source Toyota





