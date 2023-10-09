Tool Pen v2.0 multitool and screwdriver bit storage from $55

The Tool Pen and Tool Pen Mini are innovative multitools that have been designed with the user in mind. These compact tools are inspired by the Pop-A-Point color pen, a design that offers a unique and flexible bit system. This system allows for seamless bit-swapping, making these tools not only practical but also user-friendly.

The design of the Tool Pen and Tool Pen Mini features a metal barrel that keeps the bits secure and ready for use, ensuring that the user can easily access the bit they need. The bit-swapping mechanism is simple and efficient: by removing the current bit in front and pushing it into the hole at the back of the pen, the next bit pops out. This mechanism eliminates the need for bit management, replacing bulky kits with a compact, pocket-sized multi-tool.

Early bird reservation pledges are now available for the original project from roughly $55 or £46 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 27% off the purchase price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

One of the standout features of these tools is the clear display of bit shape and size. The pens have carved windows that display this information, which is also clearly marked on the side of the bits. This feature, along with the distinct icons engraved on all sides of each bit, makes bit identification and selection easy and straightforward.

Multitool and screwdriver bit storage

The Tool Pen is designed for a variety of tasks, from bike repairs to furniture assembly. It features a hexagon barrel with six stacked bits and a magnetic cap for bit safety and bag protection during storage. This design replaces bulky screwdrivers, offering a more compact and convenient solution.

On the other hand, the Tool Pen Mini is designed for more delicate tasks. It is ideal for repairs on electronics, mobile devices, eyeglasses, and wristwatches. The Tool Pen Mini features finer, sharper, and tougher bits made from high-quality S2 Tool Steel and can hold up to five bits. Despite its smaller size, the Tool Pen Mini retains all the unique features of the Tool Pen, including the Pop-A-Point design, engraved bit sizes and icons, carved windows to view enclosed bits, and a cap with a built-in magnet for added protection.

If the Tool Pen v2.0 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2023. To learn more about the Tool Pen v2.0 multitool project glimpse the promotional video below.

Weighing only 46 g (1.62 oz), the Tool Pen Mini is designed for portability. Its sleek design, magnetic cap, and convenient pocket clip make it easy to carry and access. This lightweight and portable design, combined with the tool’s versatility and user-friendly features, make the Tool Pen and Tool Pen Mini ideal for everyday use.

The Tool Pen and Tool Pen Mini are innovative, compact, and flexible multitools that offer a practical solution for various tasks. Their unique design, inspired by the Pop-A-Point color pen, allows for easy bit-swapping and clear display of bit shape and size. These features, along with the high-quality materials used in their construction, make these tools a valuable addition to any toolkit.

