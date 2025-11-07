Tiny eGPU Packs the Power of a Gaming PC & It Fits in Your Pocket

Have you ever imagined carrying the power of a high-performance gaming rig or a professional-grade workstation in your pocket? It sounds like a futuristic fantasy, but the ONEXGPU Lite, a innovative Thunderbolt 5 external GPU, makes this dream a reality. Weighing just 469 grams, this compact powerhouse redefines what’s possible in portable computing. Whether you’re a gamer chasing buttery-smooth frame rates, a creative professional tackling demanding 3D renders, or a multitasker juggling productivity apps, the ONEXGPU Lite promises to deliver desktop-level performance in a form factor that fits in the palm of your hand. With innovative features like USB 4V2 connectivity and an AMD Radeon RX7600 MXT GPU, it’s not just another eGPU, it’s a glimpse into the future of portable tech.

In this review, ETA Prime explores how the ONEXGPU Lite eGPU combines portability, versatility, and raw power to transform the way you work and play. From its innovative cooling system to its seamless compatibility with laptops, mini PCs, and handheld devices, this eGPU is designed to adapt to your needs, wherever you go. Curious about how it handles modern gaming titles or demanding creative workflows? Or how its USB 4V2 and Thunderbolt 5 connections unlock unprecedented speeds for data transfer and graphical performance? Stick around as we unpack the features, performance benchmarks, and future potential of this new device. It’s not just about portability, it’s about redefining what’s possible in a world where power meets convenience.

Portable Thunderbolt 5 eGPU

Compact Design with Robust Build

Weighing just 469 grams, the ONEXGPU Lite is engineered for maximum portability without sacrificing durability. Its metal construction ensures a sturdy and reliable build, while the integrated vapor chamber cooling system, paired with a triple-fan setup, effectively manages heat during intensive tasks. This advanced cooling mechanism ensures consistent performance, even under demanding workloads, by preventing overheating.

The device also features adjustable RGB lighting, allowing users to customize its aesthetic to match their setup. Additionally, rubber feet provide stability during operation, making sure the eGPU stays securely in place. Its compact size makes it easy to carry in a bag or integrate seamlessly into a workspace, making it an excellent companion for professionals, gamers, and creatives who are frequently on the move.

Seamless Connectivity and Broad Compatibility

The ONEXGPU Lite excels in connectivity, offering a wide array of interfaces to ensure compatibility with a variety of devices. Its versatile design makes it suitable for gaming, productivity, and creative tasks. Key connectivity features include:

Support for USB 4V2, USB 4V1, Thunderbolt 3, Thunderbolt 4, and Thunderbolt 5, making sure compatibility with both current and future devices.

An Oculink port for high-speed data transfer, ideal for demanding applications.

Full-size HDMI and DisplayPort outputs, allowing seamless connections to external displays.

Whether you’re connecting to a mini PC, laptop, or handheld gaming device, the ONEXGPU Lite adapts effortlessly to your needs. Its broad compatibility ensures that users can enjoy enhanced graphical performance across a wide range of platforms, making it a versatile and future-proof solution.

Performance: Power Meets Portability

At the core of the ONEXGPU Lite is the AMD Radeon RX7600 MXT GPU, which features 8GB of VRAM and a 120W Total Graphics Power (TGP). This GPU delivers a significant boost in graphical performance, particularly when paired with USB 4V2 for faster data transfer speeds. Benchmark tests highlight its impressive capabilities:

Cyberpunk 2077 at 1080p Ultra: 59 FPS with USB 4V1, increasing to 74 FPS with USB 4V2.

Borderlands 4 at 1080p Medium: Consistently over 70 FPS, making sure smooth gameplay.

Doom: The Dark Ages at 1440p Medium: Over 70 FPS with FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) enabled, showcasing its ability to handle modern gaming demands.

Beyond gaming, the ONEXGPU Lite excels in productivity tasks such as video editing, 3D rendering, and graphic design. Its combination of portability and power makes it a compelling choice for users who require high-performance graphics in a compact form factor.

USB 4V2: Redefining Connectivity

The ONEXGPU Lite’s performance is further amplified by its support for USB 4V2, a significant upgrade over USB 4V1. This advanced connectivity standard offers several key benefits:

Data transfer speeds of up to 80 Gbps, doubling the bandwidth of USB 4V1.

An asymmetrical mode that achieves up to 120 Gbps for specific tasks, such as high-resolution video streaming or intensive data transfers.

Support for 240W charging, making it ideal for powering high-performance peripherals like eGPUs.

These advancements translate to faster data transfers, improved graphical performance, and a smoother overall user experience. For users who demand the best in connectivity, USB 4V2 is a innovative feature that enhances the eGPU’s versatility and performance.

What’s in the Box?

The ONEXGPU Lite comes with all the essential accessories needed to get started right away. Included in the package are:

A Thunderbolt 5/USB 4V2 cable for high-speed connectivity.

An Oculink cable, making sure reliable and fast data transfers.

A 230W power supply to meet the eGPU’s power requirements, making sure optimal performance.

These accessories are designed to provide a seamless setup experience, allowing users to immediately take advantage of the eGPU’s capabilities without the need for additional purchases.

Future Enhancements and Development

The ONEXGPU Lite is not just a product for today but also a platform for future innovation. Ongoing testing and development efforts are focused on expanding its capabilities and improving user convenience. Planned enhancements include:

Exploring compatibility with a wider range of handheld devices, unlocking new possibilities for mobile gaming and productivity.

Investigating the integration of a 240W Power Delivery (PD) charger, which would further enhance portability by reducing the need for a separate power brick.

These future developments aim to solidify the ONEXGPU Lite’s position as a forward-thinking eGPU solution, making sure it remains relevant and valuable for years to come.

A Portable Powerhouse for Every User

The ONEXGPU Light redefines the possibilities of external GPUs, offering a portable, efficient, and powerful solution for users seeking enhanced graphical performance. Its advanced connectivity options, robust cooling system, and powerful AMD Radeon RX7600 MXT GPU make it a standout choice for gamers, professionals, and creatives alike. Whether you’re looking to boost gaming performance, accelerate productivity tasks, or explore creative projects, the ONEXGPU Lite delivers a compelling combination of portability and power.

