Adonis Cable 240W PD, Thunderbolt 5 8K, USB-C 4 2.0 Rapid Charging Cable $35

The Adonis USB4 2.0 Cable is a high-performance USB-C to USB-C cable designed for ultra-fast data transfer, advanced charging capabilities, dual-display support, and next-generation technology integration. It combines speed, durability, and compatibility with cutting-edge devices, making it suitable for professionals, gamers, and tech enthusiasts. Offering support for Thunderbolt 5 8K. 240w Power Delivery and more.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $35 or £28 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 41% off the official retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

Lightning-Fast Data Transfer

TL;DR Key Takeaways : Offers lightning-fast data transfer speeds of up to 120 Gbps unidirectional and 80 Gbps bidirectional, ideal for handling large files like 4K video and AI datasets.

Supports powerful charging with Power Delivery (PD) 3.1 technology, delivering up to 240W for rapid and efficient device charging.

Provides exceptional display support, enabling dual 8K displays at 60Hz or single 4K displays at 240Hz, catering to gamers and professionals.

Fully compatible with Thunderbolt 5 and next-generation technologies like AI, VR, and AR, ensuring future-proof adaptability.

Features a durable 16-core coaxial design with a stylish finish, offering broad compatibility with devices like Mac Mini and iPhone 15/16.

The Adonis USB4 2.0 Cable delivers unparalleled data transfer speeds, making it a standout choice for users handling large files or working in data-intensive environments. With unidirectional transfer rates of up to 120 Gbps and bidirectional rates of 80 Gbps, the cable ensures seamless performance for tasks such as transferring 4K video files, managing AI datasets, or working with virtual reality (VR) assets. These speeds significantly reduce transfer times, allowing smoother workflows and minimizing interruptions.

For professionals in fields like video production, software development, or scientific research, the cable’s ability to handle high-bandwidth data ensures efficiency and reliability. Its performance is particularly beneficial for users requiring rapid access to large datasets or high-resolution media, making it a valuable tool for both personal and professional use.

With the assumption that the Adonis Cable crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2025. To learn more about the Adonis Cable USB4 2.0 Cable project browse the promotional video below.

Powerful and Efficient Charging

Equipped with Power Delivery (PD) 3.1 technology, the Adonis USB4 2.0 Cable supports a maximum power output of 240W, allowing fast and efficient charging for a wide range of devices. For instance, it can charge a MacBook Pro to 56% in just 30 minutes, making it an ideal solution for users who need quick power-ups during busy schedules.

This high wattage ensures compatibility with various devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other USB-C-enabled gadgets. Whether users require sustained charging for extended work sessions or a rapid boost on the go, the cable delivers consistent and reliable performance. Its ability to meet diverse charging needs enhances its practicality for users managing multiple devices.

Exceptional Display Support

The Adonis USB4 2.0 Cable excels in display capabilities, supporting dual displays at resolutions of up to 8K at 60Hz or 6K, as well as single displays at 4K with a refresh rate of 240Hz. This makes it an excellent choice for gamers seeking smooth, immersive visuals and professionals requiring high-resolution displays for tasks such as video editing, graphic design, or data visualization.

For gaming enthusiasts, the cable’s ability to handle high refresh rates ensures fluid gameplay, reducing motion blur and enhancing the overall experience. Similarly, professionals working with detailed visual content can benefit from its support for ultra-high-definition displays, which provide greater clarity and precision. These features make the cable a versatile tool for both entertainment and productivity.

Seamless Integration with Next-Generation Technology

The Adonis USB4 2.0 Cable is fully compatible with Thunderbolt 5, allowing seamless integration with emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), virtual reality (VR), and augmented reality (AR). This compatibility allows users to connect external AI accelerators, power immersive VR/AR experiences, and prepare their setups for future advancements.

By bridging current and next-generation technologies, the cable ensures long-term adaptability, making it a forward-thinking investment for users. Its ability to support innovative applications highlights its relevance in industries such as gaming, content creation, and scientific research, where innovation and performance are critical.

Built for Durability and Style

Durability is a key feature of the Adonis USB4 2.0 Cable, which incorporates a 16-core coaxial design for enhanced strength and reliability. The inclusion of an E-Marker smart chip ensures safety during high-power operations, protecting both the cable and connected devices from potential damage.

The exterior design combines functionality with aesthetics, featuring a skin-friendly texture and a three-dimensional paint finish. This thoughtful construction not only enhances the cable’s longevity but also adds a touch of sophistication, appealing to users who value both performance and style. Its robust build ensures it can withstand the rigors of daily use, making it a dependable choice for demanding environments.

Broad Device Compatibility

The Adonis USB4 2.0 Cable is engineered for versatility, offering broad compatibility with a wide range of devices. It is optimized for products such as the Mac Mini (M1-M4) and the iPhone 15/16, making sure seamless connectivity across various platforms. For compatible devices, it supports data transfer speeds of up to 10 Gbps, providing efficient performance for everyday tasks.

This wide-ranging compatibility simplifies connectivity for users managing diverse technology ecosystems. Whether connecting laptops, smartphones, or peripherals, the cable offers a reliable and convenient solution, enhancing productivity and reducing the need for multiple cables.

Key Features at a Glance

Data Transfer Speeds : Up to 120 Gbps unidirectional and 80 Gbps bidirectional.

: Up to 120 Gbps unidirectional and 80 Gbps bidirectional. Power Delivery : Supports up to 240W for fast and efficient charging.

: Supports up to 240W for fast and efficient charging. Display Support : Dual displays up to 8K at 60Hz or single displays at 4K with 240Hz refresh rates.

: Dual displays up to 8K at 60Hz or single displays at 4K with 240Hz refresh rates. Next-Generation Compatibility : Fully compatible with Thunderbolt 5 and emerging technologies like AI, VR, and AR.

: Fully compatible with Thunderbolt 5 and emerging technologies like AI, VR, and AR. Durable Design : Features a 16-core coaxial build and E-Marker smart chip for safety and longevity.

: Features a 16-core coaxial build and E-Marker smart chip for safety and longevity. Device Compatibility: Optimized for a wide range of devices, including Mac Mini and iPhone models.

A Comprehensive Connectivity Solution

The Adonis USB4 2.0 Cable combines ultra-fast data transfer, advanced charging capabilities, superior display support, and next-generation technology integration in a durable and stylish package. Its compatibility with innovative devices and applications makes it a versatile tool for professionals, gamers, and tech enthusiasts alike. By addressing the diverse needs of modern users, the cable sets a new benchmark for connectivity solutions, offering a blend of performance, adaptability, and design that meets the demands of today’s connectivity needs.

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and build specifications for the USB4 2.0 Cable, jump over to the official Adonis Cable crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

Disclaimer: Participating in crowd funding campaigns such as those found on Kickstarter and Indiegogo, involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



