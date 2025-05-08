First Look: All the Changes in macOS 15.5 Release Candidate

The macOS 15.5 Release Candidate (RC) introduces a range of updates designed to enhance the performance, stability, and security of Mac devices. With a file size of 15.62 GB on an M1 Pro MacBook Pro and build number 24F74, this release focuses on refining existing features, addressing critical bugs, and preparing for future advancements in Apple’s ecosystem. Whether you’re a developer, professional user, or casual Mac enthusiast, this update offers significant improvements tailored to diverse user needs. The video below from HalfManHalfTech gives us more details on what is coming in macOS 15.5,

Key Enhancements and Bug Fixes

macOS 15.5 RC addresses a variety of system issues and improves usability across multiple applications and functionalities. These updates aim to deliver a smoother, more reliable experience for all users.

Screen Time: Enhanced parental controls now notify parents if their child attempts to use the Screen Time passcode, reinforcing family safety features.

Enhanced parental controls now notify parents if their child attempts to use the Screen Time passcode, reinforcing family safety features. Mail App: Improved organization with subcategories such as transactions, updates, and promotions. Users can also toggle contact photos on or off for a cleaner, more personalized interface.

Improved organization with subcategories such as transactions, updates, and promotions. Users can also toggle contact photos on or off for a cleaner, more personalized interface. Display Calibration: Resolved system reboot issues during display calibration on 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, making sure seamless customization for professionals.

Resolved system reboot issues during display calibration on 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, making sure seamless customization for professionals. External Devices: Improved compatibility with external mice, addressing issues related to glide and responsiveness for a smoother user experience.

Improved compatibility with external mice, addressing issues related to glide and responsiveness for a smoother user experience. Finder: Fixed problems with file enumeration and display in shared network locations, enhancing reliability in collaborative environments.

Fixed problems with file enumeration and display in shared network locations, enhancing reliability in collaborative environments. Safari: Version 18.5 introduces stability improvements, making sure a smoother and more reliable browsing experience.

Version 18.5 introduces stability improvements, making sure a smoother and more reliable browsing experience. Apple Intelligence: Resolved regional feature enablement issues, expanding functionality to newly supported areas and improving accessibility.

Resolved regional feature enablement issues, expanding functionality to newly supported areas and improving accessibility. Application Stability: Addressed random app crashes and system panics, significantly enhancing overall system reliability and performance.

New Features and Changes

Beyond bug fixes, macOS 15.5 RC introduces new features and refinements aimed at improving the overall user experience and functionality.

Mail Categories: Subcategories in the Mail app make it easier to organize emails related to transactions, promotions, and updates, streamlining inbox management.

Subcategories in the Mail app make it easier to organize emails related to transactions, promotions, and updates, streamlining inbox management. Games: New cross-platform games such as “Uno Arcade Edition,” “Lego Hill Climb,” and “Helix Jump” will be available for macOS, iOS, and Apple TV starting June 5, expanding entertainment options for users.

New cross-platform games such as “Uno Arcade Edition,” “Lego Hill Climb,” and “Helix Jump” will be available for macOS, iOS, and Apple TV starting June 5, expanding entertainment options for users. Warranty Information: Enhanced device coverage details in settings provide clearer and more accessible warranty information, improving transparency for users.

Enhanced device coverage details in settings provide clearer and more accessible warranty information, improving transparency for users. Developer App Splash Screen: The Developer app now features an updated splash screen, reflecting Apple’s commitment to delivering a polished and professional experience for developers.

Thunderbolt 5 Support

One of the most significant updates in macOS 15.5 RC is its support for Thunderbolt 5, a innovative connectivity standard that offers substantial benefits for professionals and power users.

High-Speed Data Transfer: Thunderbolt 5 supports data transfer speeds of up to 8 GB/s, allowing faster file sharing and improved workflow efficiency.

Thunderbolt 5 supports data transfer speeds of up to 8 GB/s, allowing faster file sharing and improved workflow efficiency. Advanced Display Support: Users can connect high-resolution displays, including dual 8K or triple 4K at 144 Hz, making it ideal for creative professionals and gamers.

Users can connect high-resolution displays, including dual 8K or triple 4K at 144 Hz, making it ideal for creative professionals and gamers. Enhanced Power Delivery: With up to 240W of power delivery, Thunderbolt 5 allows for faster charging and improved support for power-hungry peripherals.

These advancements make macOS devices more versatile, particularly for users working with high-performance peripherals or managing demanding workloads.

Security Updates

macOS 15.5 RC includes critical security patches designed to address vulnerabilities and protect user data. These updates are expected to be further refined in the official release, making sure a secure and stable environment for all users. By prioritizing security, Apple continues to reinforce its commitment to safeguarding user privacy and data integrity.

What’s Next for macOS?

The official release of macOS 15.5 is anticipated on May 12, with macOS 15.6 likely to follow in the coming months. Additionally, Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on June 9 is expected to unveil macOS 16, offering insights into the future of the platform. This upcoming event will likely highlight new features and innovations that will shape the next generation of macOS.

macOS 15.5 RC: A Step Forward

macOS 15.5 RC represents a significant update for Mac users, addressing key user needs while introducing new features and refinements. From Thunderbolt 5 compatibility to enhanced parental controls and improved application stability, this release delivers a more reliable and feature-rich experience. Whether you’re managing screen time, organizing emails, or using high-speed data transfer, macOS 15.5 RC provides practical enhancements that cater to a wide range of user requirements. As Apple continues to refine its ecosystem, this update lays the groundwork for future advancements, making sure that macOS remains a robust and versatile platform.

Source & Image Credit: HalfManHalfTech



