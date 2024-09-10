Apple Releases iOS 18 RC (Release Candidate:) What’s New

Apple has released iOS 18 Release Candidate (RC) for developers and public beta testers. This version, likely to be the final one before the public release on September 16, 2024, comes alongside RC versions for iPadOS 18, watchOS 11, macOS 15, tvOS, HomePod OS 18, and VisionOS 2. These updates promise to deliver a wide array of new features and refinements, enhancing the user experience across Apple’s ecosystem

Availability and Release Details

The iOS 18 RC is now accessible to developers and public beta testers, paving the way for the anticipated public release on September 16, 2024. The update is substantial, with a download size of 6.98 GB, indicating a comprehensive overhaul of the operating system. This significant update size suggests that Apple has put considerable effort into refining and expanding the capabilities of iOS.

Exciting New Features

by a new “Hello” screen, adding a fresh touch to the user experience. The Camera app has received a notable upgrade, now allowing you to pause video recording, providing greater flexibility and control over your video content creation process.

For those eagerly awaiting updates to watchOS 11, the RC version introduces updated watch faces, offering a wider range of customization options to personalize your Apple Watch. The beloved iPhone 15 Pro wallpapers make a comeback, while new wallpapers have been discovered hidden within the iOS 18 RC code, hinting at further visual enhancements.

In addition, Apple has introduced splash screens for several apps, including:

Voice Memos

Home

Translate

Journal

Apple News

These splash screens provide a refreshed and visually appealing experience when launching these apps.

Performance Enhancements and Bug Fixes

One of the key aspects of any software update is the improvement of performance, and iOS 18 RC delivers in this regard. The update brings significant performance enhancements, ensuring a smoother and more responsive user experience. Apple has focused on optimizing the standby mode functionality, resulting in better power management and extended battery life.

Furthermore, a bug that caused wallpaper dimming has been successfully addressed in this release. Users can now enjoy their chosen wallpapers without any unexpected dimming issues.

Expanded Ecosystem Updates

Alongside the iOS 18 RC, Apple has introduced updates across its entire ecosystem. The iPadOS 18 RC brings improvements specifically tailored for iPad users, while macOS 15 RC offers enhancements for Mac users. The tvOS and HomePod OS 18 updates aim to elevate the entertainment and smart home experience, respectively. VisionOS 2, Apple’s operating system for augmented reality devices, also receives updates in this release.

New Hardware Announcements

In tandem with the software updates, Apple has unveiled new hardware products. The iPhone 16 and 16 Pro models boast enhanced camera and video capabilities, pushing the boundaries of mobile photography and videography. The Apple Watch Series 10 and Watch Ultra 2 introduce new functionalities, expanding the possibilities of wearable technology.

Audio enthusiasts will be pleased to know that Apple has released the AirPods 4, available with and without noise cancellation, as well as an updated version of the AirPods Pro 2. These new audio devices promise to deliver an improved audio experience, with advanced features and enhanced sound quality.

User Feedback and Future Updates

Initial feedback from users who have tested the iOS 18 RC has been largely positive. Many have praised the performance improvements and overall smoothness of the operating system. Battery life management appears to be stable, although some minor bugs and issues have been reported. Despite these minor hiccups, the stability of the iOS 18 RC has been commendable.

Looking ahead, Apple is expected to continue refining and expanding the capabilities of its operating systems. Future updates are likely to bring enhancements to Apple Intelligence and other features, further improving the user experience and functionality of Apple devices.

Summary

The release of the iOS 18 RC marks a significant milestone for Apple, showcasing the company’s commitment to innovation and user experience. With a comprehensive set of new features, performance enhancements, and bug fixes, iOS 18 promises to deliver a more refined and efficient operating system for iPhone users.

As developers and public beta testers explore the RC version, they can provide valuable feedback to Apple, helping to ensure a smooth and successful public release on September 16, 2024. The accompanying updates to iPadOS, watchOS, macOS, tvOS, HomePod OS, and VisionOS demonstrate Apple’s dedication to creating a seamless and interconnected ecosystem across all its devices.

With the introduction of new hardware products alongside the software updates, Apple continues to push the boundaries of technology, offering users innovative devices that seamlessly integrate with the updated operating systems.

As the public release date approaches, excitement builds among Apple enthusiasts worldwide. The iOS 18 RC serves as a promising glimpse into the future of Apple’s mo

Source & Image Credit Zollotech



