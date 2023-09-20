Google Bard update brings a range of new features

Google has released an update for Google Bard and it brings a wide range of new features to Google’s AI platform. You can now access information from Google apps in Bard, this includes Maps, YouTube, Hotels, and Flights.

Bard is now available in more than 40 languages and you can start your conversation with it in one language and then continue in another, there is also now deeper integration with Gmail, Docs, and Drive.

One of the major new features is the ability to check Bard’s response with Google It V2, this will scan Bard’s responses and then scan the web to see how accurate the information Bard has provided to you is, this feature is designed to highlight any possible errors that Bard may have made in its response.

You can now share a Bard conversation with a friend or colleague using the public sharing feature and then can continue that conversation in their own account, this is a great feature for collaboration.

There are now more features in the Google Bard update related to images, you can now upload images with Google Lens and also get Google Search images in Bard’s responses. There is now also a feature where you can easily change Bard’s responses to make them longer, shorter, more professional, or more casual.

Here is a list of the key features in the new Google Bard update:

Improved language support, including the ability to start in one language and continue in up to 40 other languages.

Access to helpful information from Google apps like Maps, YouTube, Hotels, and Flights.

The ability to interact with information from Gmail, Docs, and Drive.

A new [G] button that allows you to double-check Bard’s responses with Google Search.

The ability to build off of conversations shared with you.

Support for uploading images with Google Lens, getting Google Search images in responses, and modifying Bard’s responses in all supported languages.

These new features should make Google Bard a lot more user friendly and it will be interesting to see whether these changes will make Google’s AI platform more popular, you can find out more details about this update at the link below.

