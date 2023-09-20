iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro get unboxed (Video)

Apple’s new iPhone 15 range launches this Friday the 22nd of September, there are four models in the range, the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus and the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max and now we get to find out some more details about the handsets.

The unboxing video below from Marques Brownlee gives us a look at the four new models of the iPhone and we get to find out more information on their design and also some of their features.

The iPhone 15 series is powered by Apple’s range of Bionic processors. The standard iPhone 15 models use the A16 Bionic chip, which houses a 6-core CPU and a 5-core GPU. Meanwhile, the more advanced 15 Pro models run on the new A17 Bionic chip, featuring a 6-core CPU, a 6-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine.

As for pricing in the UK, the base iPhone 15 model, which offers 28GB of storage, starts at £799. The iPhone 15 Plus, with 128GB of storage, is priced beginning at £899. The iPhone 15 Pro also has 128GB of storage and is available starting at £999. The high-end iPhone 15 Pro Max comes with 256GB of storage, with prices commencing at £1199. All four models of the new iPhone 15 are available to pre-order and they will go on sale in Apple retail stores from this Friday the 22nd of September 2023.

Source & Image Credit: Marques Brownlee



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals