Apple iPhone 15 and 15 Pro UK pre-orders start at 1PM

Apple unveiled their new iPhone 15 and 15 pro range of smartphones earlier this week and pre-orders of the handset in the UK will be available from 1 PM BST, there will be four models to choose from.

The new iPhone range includes the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, the iPhone 15 Pro, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max, and these new iPhones come with a range of upgrades and new features over the iPhone 14 range.

The new iPhone 15 handsets are powered by the Apple A16 Bionic processor, which features a 6-core CPU and a 5-core GPU, the 15 Pro handsets come with Apple’s new A17 Bionic processor which features a 6-core CPU, 6-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine.

In the UK the iPhone 15 starts at £799, this handset comes with 28GB of storage, the iPhone 15 Plus starts at £899 and also has 128GB of storage, the iPhone 15 Pro comes with 128GB of storage and costs £999, the top model, the iPhone 15 Pro Max has 256GB of storage snd pricing starts at £1199.

All of the new iPhone 15 range of smartphones will be available to pre-order later today and they will go on sale in Apple retail stores and with various mobile carriers from next Friday the 22nd of September. You can find out more details about the new iPhone lineup over at Apple’s website at the link below.

Source Apple



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals