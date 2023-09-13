Apple iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max are official

Earlier we heard about the new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, now we have details on the top models in the range, the Apple iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, these new handsets get a range of upgrades over the previous models.

The main upgrades for this new iPhone are the processor, cameras and of course, the material used in the construction of the handsets, the new iPhone 15 Pro models are made from titanium.

The handsets come with a 6.1-inch and a 6.7-inch display and they are powered by the new Apple A17 Bionic processor, the handsets also get upgraded cameras which include a 48-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 12-megapixel telephoto camera.

The new iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max will come in a range of colors which will include black titanium, white titanium, blue titanium, and natural titanium, pricing for the iPhone 15 Pro starts at $999, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max starts at $1,199.

Apple today debuted iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, designed with aerospace-grade titanium that’s strong yet lightweight to deliver Apple’s lightest Pro models ever. The new design also features contoured edges and a customisable Action button, allowing users to personalise their iPhone experience. Powerful camera upgrades enable the equivalent of seven pro lenses with incredible image quality, including a more advanced 48MP Main camera system that now supports the new super-high-resolution 24MP default, the next generation of portraits with Focus and Depth Control, improvements to Night mode and Smart HDR, and an all-new 5x Telephoto camera exclusively on iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Here are the key features:

Finish and Design

Colors: Black, White, Blue, Natural Titanium

Materials: Titanium design, Ceramic Shield front, Textured matte glass back

Capacity

Pro: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB

Pro Max: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB

Size and Weight

Pro: 2.78 x 5.77 x 0.32 inches, 6.60 ounces

Pro Max: 3.02 x 6.29 x 0.32 inches, 7.81 ounces

Display

Pro: 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR, 2556 x 1179 pixels

Pro Max: 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR, 2796 x 1290 pixels

Common: Dynamic Island, Always-On, ProMotion, HDR, True Tone, 2M:1 contrast, max 2000 nits

Durability

IP68 water and dust resistant

Chip

A17 Pro chip: 6-core CPU, 6-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine

Camera

Pro: 48MP Main, 12MP Ultra Wide, 12MP 2x & 3x Telephoto

Pro Max: 48MP Main, 12MP Ultra Wide, 12MP 2x & 5x Telephoto

Common: Night mode, Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 5, Apple ProRAW

Video

Up to 4K at 60 fps, HDR, ProRes, Slo-mo, Time-lapse

TrueDepth Camera

12MP, Face ID enabled

Payment

Apple Pay, Apple Cash, Apple Card

Safety

Emergency SOS, Crash Detection, Roadside Assistance

Cellular and Wireless

5G NR, 5G NR mmWave, FDD-LTE, TD-LTE, UMTS/HSPA+/DC-HSDPA, GSM/EDGE

All models: 5G with 4×4 MIMO, Gigabit LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3

Apple will start to take pre-orders of its new iPhone 15 Pro handsets this Friday the 15th of September and they will go on sale in Apple’s stores and other retailers including various mobile carriers from the 22nd of September.

Source Apple



