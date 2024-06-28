World’s first Thunderbolt 5 cable offers 80 Gbps bi-directional and 120 Gbps video bandwidth

Ever struggled with slow data transfers or laggy video streams? You’re not alone. Many of us have faced the frustration of outdated cables that just can’t keep up with our modern needs. Enter the Thunderbolt 5 cable by Cable Matters. This innovative solution offers unprecedented performance, ensuring you never have to deal with sluggish connections again. Ready to say goodbye to your connectivity woes? Read on to discover how this cable can change your tech game.

Cable Matters has unveiled its latest innovation, the Thunderbolt 5 cable, manufactured by Lintes Technology Ltd. This innovative cable is available in three different lengths: 1 foot, 1.6 feet, and 3.3 feet. The Thunderbolt 5 cable represents a significant leap in connectivity technology, offering unprecedented performance and versatility.

Key Takeaways Available in 1 foot, 1.6 feet, and 3.3 feet lengths

Supports up to 80 Gbps bi-directional data transfer

Offers up to 120 Gbps video bandwidth

Backward compatibility with Thunderbolt 4, Thunderbolt 3, USB4, and DisplayPort 2.1

Supports multiple 6K or 8K displays

Enhanced charging capabilities up to 240 W

Maintains high-speed connections over longer distances

540 Hz refresh rate on a single display or up to three 4K 144 Hz displays

Unmatched Performance and Versatility

The Thunderbolt 5 cable by Cable Matters is designed to meet the demands of modern users who require robust, high-performance connectivity solutions. With support for up to 80 Gbps of bi-directional data transfer and up to 120 Gbps of video bandwidth, this cable is a substantial upgrade from the previous Thunderbolt 4 technology. The Bandwidth Boost technology enables the cable to transmit up to 120 Gbps, providing up to three times the maximum bandwidth of Thunderbolt 4.

Compatibility and Flexibility

One of the standout features of the Thunderbolt 5 cable is its backward compatibility with Thunderbolt 4, Thunderbolt 3, USB4, and DisplayPort 2.1 standards. This ensures that users can enjoy the fastest data transfer rates and enhanced performance without worrying about compatibility issues. Whether it’s high-resolution video streaming, extensive data transfer, or high-speed gaming, the Thunderbolt 5 cable is designed to handle it all.

Enhanced User Experience

Jason Ziller, vice-president and general manager of the Client Connectivity Division at Intel, highlighted the significance of the Thunderbolt 5 technology, stating, “The Thunderbolt 5 technology is a catalyst in the realm of connectivity and significantly enhances the user experience by providing more speed, power, and flexibility. It’s an exciting advancement that underscores Cable Matters and Intel’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in technology.”

Support for High-Resolution Displays and Charging

Consumers can expect the Thunderbolt 5 cable to support multiple 6K or 8K displays, offering enhanced charging capabilities up to 240 W. The cable maintains high-speed connections over longer distances without degradation, making it ideal for various applications. Gamers, in particular, will benefit from a 540 Hz refresh rate on a single display or the ability to connect up to three 4K 144 Hz displays.

Pricing and Availability

The Cable Matters Thunderbolt 5 cable is available in three different lengths: 1 foot, 1.6 feet, and 3.3 feet. Pricing details are as follows:

1 foot: $29.99

1.6 feet: $34.99

3.3 feet: $39.99

The cable is available for purchase on the Cable Matters website and through authorized retailers. With its competitive pricing and unmatched performance, the Thunderbolt 5 cable is an excellent investment for anyone looking to upgrade their connectivity solutions.

For those interested in learning more about the latest advancements in connectivity technology, Cable Matters offers a range of products designed to meet various needs. From high-speed data transfer cables to advanced display solutions, the company is committed to providing innovative and high-quality products. Explore the full range of offerings on the Cable Matters website and stay updated with the latest news and product releases.

In conclusion, the Thunderbolt 5 cable by Cable Matters is a groundbreaking product that sets a new standard in connectivity technology. With its unparalleled performance, compatibility, and flexibility, it is poised to transform the way users connect and interact with their devices.



