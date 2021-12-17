Haloband tough, rugged, performance Thunderbolt 4 cable $39

If like me you tend to go through cables quicker than you would like, you may be interested in a new tough, rugged high-performance Thunderbolt 4 cable priced from just $39. The durable cable is equipped with a super dense braided design that coils without tangling, offering a 2m cable that supports Thunderbolt 4 data transfer up to 40Gb/s, PCIe 32Gbps, 8K resolution and charging up to 100W.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $39 or £30 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 51% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Certified safe delivery of up to 100 watts of power/charging from docks, adapters, and displays. Whether connected to a laptop or any other USB-C power supply device, this premium, multi-function cable is built to reliably deliver the power your digital life demands. Use this cable to connect a laptop with Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C) / USB 4 ports to Thunderbolt / USB-C devices such as Ultra HD displays, docks, and hard drives.”

Specifications of the Haloband Thunderbolt 4 cable

2M/6.6ft

Transfer data at up to 40Gb/s

Up to 100 watts of power delivery & laptop charging

PCIe 32 Gb/s

Dual 4K displays / one 8K @60Hz

Toughest, made with Ballistic fiber and durable braiding

Super dense braided design that no fluff, durable & coils without tangling

Thunderbolt 4 Certified chipset

Ultimate compatibility

Leather Cable tie

Lifetime-warranty

With the assumption that the Haloband crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2022. To learn more about the Haloband Thunderbolt 4 cable project review the promotional video below.

“This Cable is 2 meters long, and it can connect to the latest and future Thunderbolt and USB-C displays for incredible 4K, 5K, 6K, and even up to 8K HDR resolution. Thunderbolt 4 cables can be up to 2 meters long and still handle 40Gbps bandwidth and DisplayPort capability. Previously, passive Thunderbolt 3 cables had to be less than 1 meter to handle full bandwidth and support DisplayPort.”

“And where Thunderbolt 3 systems have to support only a 16Gbps data rate via PCIe, Thunderbolt 4 will double that requirement to 32Gbps. That added bandwidth will certainly be put to good use by anyone who regularly transfers gigantic files of high-resolution video and other large data sets from storage drives to their laptop for editing or gaming.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the Thunderbolt 4 cable, jump over to the official Haloband crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

