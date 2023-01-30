This Week on Xbox features Dead Space, Forspoken and more

Following on from the Developer_Direct showcase earlier this month Microsoft has this week announced the new games that will be available on the Xbox platform this week in their weekly This Week on Xbox update. One new addition is the highly anticipated release of the Dead Space remake which is now available to play on Xbox, PlayStation and PC together with Forspoken and more. Check out the latest This Week on Xbox episode embedded below to learn more about all the new games available on the Xbox console.

Xbox and Bethesda present the first Developer_Direct, an inside look at some of the biggest games coming to Xbox, PC, and Game Pass, hosted by the game creators themselves. See gameplay and more, from Redfall, Minecraft Legends, The Elder Scrolls Online, and Forza Motorsport.

“The sci-fi survival-horror classic Dead Space returns, completely rebuilt from the ground up to offer a deeper, more immersive experience. This remake brings jaw-dropping visual fidelity, suspenseful atmospheric audio, and improvements to gameplay while staying faithful to the original game’s thrilling vision. Isaac Clarke is an everyman engineer on a mission to repair a vast mining ship, the USG Ishimura, only to discover something has gone horribly wrong. The ship’s crew has been slaughtered and Isaac’s beloved partner, Nicole, is lost somewhere on board.”

If you missed the Microsoft Developer Direct event earlier this month you can catch up on all the new offerings and games that were showcased during the presentation by checking out the video embedded below.

