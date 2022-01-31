New Elder Scrolls Online Chapter High Isle Legacy of the Bretons announced

This week Bethesda and Microsoft have announced the latest chapter for the Elder Scrolls Online game, taking the form of a year-long adventure entitled the High Isle Legacy of the Bretons. Check out the cinematic announcement trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the new adventure Legacy of the Bretons.

The latest year-long adventure for the Elder Scrolls Online will be available to play on Mac, PC, from June 6th and a little later on the Xbox and PlayStation from June 21st 2022 and is now available to pre-purchase with perks. Including instant access to the Palefrost Elk Mount and Palefrost Elk Fawn Pet in addition to other pre-order rewards at launch. If you haven’t yet enjoyed the ESO experience you can also get immediate access to the ESO base game and all previous Chapters by pre-ordering the latest adventure.

“Venture to distant High Isle, a part of Tamriel never-before-seen in the Elder Scrolls. Explore the Bretons’ idyllic ocean enclave and seat of chivalric culture, confront the ruinous forces of the Ascendant Lord, gather new Companions and allies, and play a hand of Tales of Tribute, a brand-new card game. Part of the Legacy of the Bretons year-long adventure, High Isle continues the tale of honor and political upheaval set within the stunning Systres Archipelago.”

Source : Major Nelson

