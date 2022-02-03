Exploding Kittens creators launch new game Hand-to-Hand Wombat

Fans of the Exploding Kittens card game may be pleased to know that the creative team has launched their new game entitled Hand-to-Hand Wombat. Offering players a game that requires teamwork, towers and troublemakers! Once again launched via Kickstarter campaign has already raised over $360,000 thanks to over 6,500 backers with still 28 days remaining. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $22 or £17 (depending on current exchange rates).

Tower building game

“We’re the creators of Exploding Kittens and we’re happy to announce our new game: Hand-to-Hand Wombat. To play, you’re each given a secret identity as a Good Wombat or a Bad Wombat, then everyone closes their eyes. Good wombats build towers, Bad Wombats try to mess with those towers. After the timer is up, everyone opens their eyes and discusses, argues, and votes on who they think is a Bad Wombat.”

If the Hand-to-Hand Wombat crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2022. To learn more about the Hand-to-Hand Wombat tower building game project play the promotional video below.

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the tower building game, jump over to the official Hand-to-Hand Wombat crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

