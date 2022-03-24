The Lost City film premiers tomorrow starring Bullock, Tatum, Pitt and Radcliffe

If you have been patiently waiting for the new The Lost City film to premier in theatre screens worldwide, you’ll be pleased to know that tomorrow it will premiere. The action-adventure comedy film directed by Aaron and Adam Nee stars Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe, Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Brad Pitt.

“Brilliant, but reclusive author Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock) has spent her career writing about exotic places in her popular romance-adventure novels featuring handsome cover model Alan (Channing Tatum), who has dedicated his life to embodying the hero character, “Dash.” While on tour promoting her new book with Alan, Loretta is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe) who hopes that she can lead him to the ancient lost city’s treasure from her latest story.”

“Wanting to prove that he can be a hero in real life and not just on the pages of her books, Alan sets off to rescue her. Thrust into an epic jungle adventure, the unlikely pair will need to work together to survive the elements and find the ancient treasure before it’s lost forever.”

The Lost City film is distributed by Paramount Pictures and is 112 minutes long and was filmed on a budget of $74 million.

Source : Paramount Pictures

