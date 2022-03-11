The Lost City – Jumpsuit trailer stars Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum

Paramount Pictures has released third trailer for the upcoming Lost City film starring Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum. The movie will be premiering throughout the United States later this month and will be available to watch in theatres from March 2015 2022 onwards. The Lost City 2022 film also stars Daniel Radcliffe, Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Brad Pitt in supporting roles. Join them on a comic adventure through the jungle.

The Lost City film

“Brilliant, but reclusive author Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock) has spent her career writing about exotic places in her popular romance-adventure novels featuring handsome cover model Alan (Channing Tatum), who has dedicated his life to embodying the hero character, “Dash.” While on tour promoting her new book with Alan, Loretta is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe) who hopes that she can lead him to the ancient lost city’s treasure from her latest story. “

“Wanting to prove that he can be a hero in real life and not just on the pages of her books, Alan sets off to rescue her. Thrust into an epic jungle adventure, the unlikely pair will need to work together to survive the elements and find the ancient treasure before it’s lost forever.”

Source : Paramount Pictures

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals