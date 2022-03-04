The Lost City film day 2 trailer stars Bullock, Tatum, Radcliffe and Pitt

Paramount Pictures has released a second trailer for the upcoming new adventure film The Lost City starring Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe and Brad Pitt. the romantic, action, comedy adventure film will be premiering later this month on March 25, 2022 and has been directed by Aaron and Adam Nee.

The Lost City 2022 film

“Brilliant, but reclusive author Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock) has spent her career writing about exotic places in her popular romance-adventure novels featuring handsome cover model Alan (Channing Tatum), who has dedicated his life to embodying the hero character, “Dash.” While on tour promoting her new book with Alan, Loretta is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe) who hopes that she can lead him to the ancient lost city’s treasure from her latest story.

Wanting to prove that he can be a hero in real life and not just on the pages of her books, Alan sets off to rescue her. Thrust into an epic jungle adventure, the unlikely pair will need to work together to survive the elements and find the ancient treasure before it’s lost forever.”

Source : Paramount Pictures

