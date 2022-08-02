The Lost City film stars Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe & Brad Pitt

Paramount Pictures have released a new trailer for the upcoming new 2022 film The Lost City. Premiering next month and be available to watch from March 25, 2022 onwards. The romantic, action adventure comedy film stars Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, and Brad Pitt.

Directed by Aaron and Adam Nee the film features Sandra Bullock is a bestselling romance novelist Loretta Sage, with Channing Tatum as a cover model for Loretta’s novel The Lost City of D. With Daniel Radcliffe playing an eccentric billionaire and international criminal and Brad Pitt stars as a CIA agent sent to rescue Loretta.

Lost City film 2022

“Brilliant, but reclusive author Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock) has spent her career writing about exotic places in her popular romance-adventure novels featuring handsome cover model Alan (Channing Tatum), who has dedicated his life to embodying the hero character, “Dash.”

While on tour promoting her new book with Alan, Loretta is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe) who hopes that she can lead him to the ancient lost city’s treasure from her latest story. Wanting to prove that he can be a hero in real life and not just on the pages of her books, Alan sets off to rescue her. Thrust into an epic jungle adventure, the unlikely pair will need to work together to survive the elements and find the ancient treasure before it’s lost forever.”

Source : Paramount Pictures

