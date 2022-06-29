Disney Hocus Pocus 2 film premiers this Halloween

Fans of the original Disney Hocus Pocus movie released back in 1993 and starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy as the trio of which is otherwise known as the Sanderson sisters. Will be pleased to know Disney has released a new trailer for the upcoming sequel Hocus Pocus 2 which will be premiering in theatre screens worldwide this Halloween.

Hocus Pocus 2 once again stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy, and Doug Jones who are joined by Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckingham, Belissa Escobedo, Hannah Waddingham, Tony Hale, and Sam Richardson.

Hocus Pocus 2

“Twenty-nine years after the events of Hocus Pocus, three high-school students must work together to stop the Sanderson sisters who have returned to present-day Salem.”

In the original film a curious youngster moves to Salem, where he struggles to fit in before awakening the trio of diabolical witches that were executed in the 17th century. Let us hope the second movie in the series lives up to everyone’s expectation and becomes another iconic Halloween movie for families to enjoy.

As soon as more trailers are released by Disney teasing the new Hocus Pocus 2 film we will keep you up to speed as always and publish them for your viewing pleasure.

Source : Disney

