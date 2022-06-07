Disney’s Strange World film premiers November 2022

Disney has released a new trailer for its upcoming movie Strange World which will be premiering on November 23, 2022. “Travel past space and time to a place of infinite mystery.” The new movie will be the 61st animated feature film from the Disney creative team and features an action adventure storyline that revolves around a journey into an uncharted and treacherous land where fantastical creatures lurk. The Clades family of explorers take on the adventure although their differences threaten to topple their latest, and by far most crucial mission.

Disney’s Strange World

“Check out the teaser trailer from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ all-new feature film “Strange World.” Jake Gyllenhaal lends his voice to Searcher Clade, the son of a steadfast explorer. The original action-adventure journeys deep into an uncharted and treacherous land where fantastical creatures await the legendary Clades, a family of explorers whose differences threaten to topple their latest—and by far— most crucial mission. Helmed by Don Hall and co-director/writer Qui Nguyen, and produced by Roy Conli.”

Disney also this week released a new teaser trailer for its upcoming remake of the animated Pinocchio film as a live-action movie starring Tom Hanks. As soon more information is made available and new teaser trailers are released by Disney for the upcoming Strange World animated film will keep you in the loop as always.

Source : Disney

