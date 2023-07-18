New features rolled out to Tasks in Teams by Microsoft

If you’ve been using Tasks in Teams to manage your work and collaborate with your team, you’ll be thrilled to know that Microsoft has released some exciting updates. These new features aim to enhance both personal and collaborative productivity, making it even easier for you and your team to stay organized and get things done. Let’s take a closer look at what’s new:

Recurring Tasks

One of the most significant updates is the addition of recurring tasks. This feature is perfect for tasks that need to be completed on a regular schedule. With recurring tasks, once you finish a task, a new one in the sequence is automatically created. This way, you can eliminate the hassle of manually creating repetitive tasks and focus more on getting the work done.

Rich content notes

Communication is key when working in a team, and the latest update to Tasks in Teams allows you to communicate more effectively. Now, you can include notes with rich content, such as bold and italic fonts, within tasks. This enables you to provide more detailed information, share important instructions, or emphasize specific points. With this added flexibility, you can ensure everyone on your team understands the task requirements clearly.

Seamless integration with Outlook

If you heavily rely on Outlook for your email management, you’ll appreciate the improved integration between Outlook and Tasks in Teams. Now, when you flag an email in Outlook, you can track it in the Tasks app. You also have the ability to set due dates for these emails and monitor them alongside your other tasks. Plus, you can directly open these flagged emails in Outlook for additional context and easy access. This integration streamlines your workflow, making it more convenient to manage both your email and tasks seamlessly.

Enhanced task visibility with “Assigned To Me”

Keeping track of all your tasks across different Microsoft 365 applications can be overwhelming. That’s where the “Assigned To Me” list comes in handy. This comprehensive list provides you with a centralized view of all your tasks, including those from Planner, To Do, Loop, Teams meetings, and now, tasks from Project. You can easily open the project associated with a task, making it effortless to navigate through your workload and stay on top of your responsibilities.

Prioritize your tasks with “My Day”

We all have those days when our to-do lists seem never-ending. The new “My Day” feature is designed to help you prioritize your tasks better. You can add tasks to “My Day” and check them off as you complete them. By focusing on a curated list of tasks for the day, you can stay organized and ensure that you accomplish what matters most.

Improved performance

Nobody likes waiting for an app to load, especially when there’s work to be done. Microsoft has addressed this concern by making performance improvements to the Tasks app. The result? Faster loading times, allowing you to access and navigate through your tasks more efficiently.

In conclusion, Microsoft’s latest updates to Tasks in Teams provide exciting new features that enhance personal and collaborative productivity. With recurring tasks, rich content notes, seamless integration with Outlook, enhanced task visibility, the “My Day” feature, and improved app performance, managing your tasks has never been easier. Stay organized, communicate effectively, and accomplish more with these powerful new capabilities.

Source : Microsoft



