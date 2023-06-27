10 AI tools to improve your productivity

If you would like to learn more about 10 amazing AI tools that can help you increase your productivity, streamline your workflow and generally help you create, right and manage more efficiently. You’ll be pleased to know that YouTube Andrew Ethan Zeng has put together a great video going into depth on 10 AI tools he says you can’t live without. Check out the video below and learn more about each AI tool.

10 AI tools

– PDF GPT is an AI tool that enables users to upload PDF files and receive summaries and answers to their questions. It’s an efficient solution for extracting key information and summarizing lengthy documents into concise and valuable content, making it suitable for students, researchers, journalists, and businesses​

– Parrot AI records business experiences such as video conferences, presentations, or customer calls, and turns them into knowledge that can be safely stored, searched, and shared. Automatically collect, transcribe, and store meetings from Zoom, Teams, and Meet. Easily share them for free with anyone you choose. Recall important moments and paste them in an editable page. Combine moments to illustrate a point or get feedback. Share them in Slack or Jira.

– Adobe Enhance is a set of features and tools that help improve image and audio quality using Adobe software.

– InVideo AI simplifies video creation with ready-made templates that you can customize, even if you’re a beginner. It also offers AI tools that can generate a script using basic text prompts, or convert an article or blog into a video in minutes​

– Perplexity AI is an AI chat tool that acts as a search engine. It was built using the same model as Chat GPT (GPT-3). When a user inputs a question, the model scours the internet to give an answer, and it can display the source of the information it provides. Perplexity AI can be used to answer FAQs, find step-by-step instructions, define terms, find opening hours, find the weather forecast, and more.

– Stable Diffusion is a latent text-to-image diffusion model capable of generating photo-realistic images given any text input. It offers users the ability to create stunning art within seconds​.

– Magic Eraser is an AI-powered tool that removes the background from images. It uses AI to detect the subject in an image and remove the background, making it easy to create professional-looking images for your website, social media, or marketing materials

– Tome is an AI-powered format for work and ideas, designed for storytellers. It combines a fluid, interactive canvas with AI, allowing users to create and share immersive narratives. It also has features that generate narratives, transform documents into presentations, and help users iterate on their content with AI​​.

– Prime Voice is a realistic Text to Speech and Voice Cloning software brining compelling, rich and lifelike voices to creators and publishers seeking the ultimate tools for storytelling.

– Reimagine is an AI tool that can redesign any space to match a user’s vision, or provide inspiring designs in seconds. The AI evaluates architectural elements, detects room type, understands preferred design styles, and adheres to users’ color preferences & text instructions​.

Source : Andrew Ethan Zeng



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals