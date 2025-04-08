Synology Apps Ranked : Essential, Situational and Outdated Options

Synology’s mobile apps are designed to extend the functionality of their NAS (Network Attached Storage) systems, offering tools for file management, photo backup, media streaming, and more. However, not all apps deliver equal value, and some have been replaced by newer, more efficient alternatives. Understanding which apps are worth your attention can help you maximize the potential of your NAS while avoiding unnecessary complexity. This guide by SpaceRex categorizes Synology’s mobile apps into essential, situational, and outdated options, while also highlighting third-party tools that complement the Synology ecosystem.

Which Synology Apps are Worth Using?

TL;DR Key Takeaways : Synology’s essential apps like DS File, Synology Drive, and Synology Photos are highly versatile and ideal for file management, photo backup, and collaboration.

Situational apps such as Secure SignIn, Active Insight, DS Finder, and DS Cam cater to specific use cases like security, monitoring, and surveillance.

Outdated apps like DS Photo, DS Cloud, and DS Video have been replaced by modern alternatives like Synology Photos and Synology Drive, offering improved functionality.

Third-party tools like Plex, OpenVPN, and Tailscale enhance the Synology NAS experience by adding media streaming and secure remote access capabilities.

Understanding which apps align with your needs ensures you maximize the functionality and efficiency of your Synology NAS system.

Essential Synology Apps

These apps form the core of Synology’s mobile offerings, providing critical features that most users will find indispensable for managing their NAS effectively.

DS File: This straightforward file management app allows you to access snapshots, home folders, and files directly without requiring Synology Drive indexing. It is particularly useful for users managing large file volumes or those seeking minimal impact on NAS performance. Its simplicity and efficiency make it a must-have for everyday file access.

This straightforward file management app allows you to access snapshots, home folders, and files directly without requiring Synology Drive indexing. It is particularly useful for users managing large file volumes or those seeking minimal impact on NAS performance. Its simplicity and efficiency make it a must-have for everyday file access. Synology Drive: For users needing advanced file management, Synology Drive offers features like file syncing, offline access, and photo backup. It is especially beneficial for teams transitioning from cloud platforms like Google Drive or Dropbox, thanks to its robust sharing and collaboration tools. This app is ideal for both personal and professional use.

For users needing advanced file management, Synology Drive offers features like file syncing, offline access, and photo backup. It is especially beneficial for teams transitioning from cloud platforms like Google Drive or Dropbox, thanks to its robust sharing and collaboration tools. This app is ideal for both personal and professional use. Synology Photos: Combining automatic photo backup with intuitive organization and sharing features, Synology Photos is a powerful tool for managing image collections. Whether you are storing personal memories, family photos, or high-quality professional images, this app provides a seamless experience for photo management.

Situational Synology Apps

These apps are tailored for specific tasks or advanced use cases. While not essential for everyone, they can be invaluable in the right circumstances.

Secure SignIn: This app enhances NAS security by adding two-factor authentication (2FA). It supports both one-time passwords (OTP) and approval-based sign-ins, making it an essential tool for protecting sensitive data from unauthorized access.

This app enhances NAS security by adding two-factor authentication (2FA). It supports both one-time passwords (OTP) and approval-based sign-ins, making it an essential tool for protecting sensitive data from unauthorized access. Active Insight: A cloud-based monitoring tool designed for tracking the performance of multiple NAS devices. It provides real-time metrics, notifications, and event history, making it particularly useful for businesses managing several units or users who require detailed performance insights.

A cloud-based monitoring tool designed for tracking the performance of multiple NAS devices. It provides real-time metrics, notifications, and event history, making it particularly useful for businesses managing several units or users who require detailed performance insights. DS Finder: A lightweight app for quick NAS management tasks, such as resetting passwords, unblocking IP addresses, or checking system status. While its functionality is limited, it is a handy tool for emergencies or on-the-go troubleshooting.

A lightweight app for quick NAS management tasks, such as resetting passwords, unblocking IP addresses, or checking system status. While its functionality is limited, it is a handy tool for emergencies or on-the-go troubleshooting. DS Cam: Designed for users using Synology Surveillance Station, this app allows you to view live camera feeds, download footage, and manage connected security cameras. It is an excellent choice for those using their NAS for home or business surveillance purposes.

Synology Apps Ranked

Expand your understanding of Synology NAS systems with additional resources from our extensive library of articles.

Other Synology Apps

These apps cater to niche needs and may not be relevant for all users. However, they can add value in specific scenarios where their functionality aligns with your requirements.

DS Audio: A convenient app for streaming music stored on your NAS, allowing you to access your audio library from anywhere. It is ideal for users who prefer a centralized music collection.

A convenient app for streaming music stored on your NAS, allowing you to access your audio library from anywhere. It is ideal for users who prefer a centralized music collection. DS Note: Provides access to notes stored in Synology Note Station, making it useful for users who rely on NAS-based note management for personal or professional purposes.

Provides access to notes stored in Synology Note Station, making it useful for users who rely on NAS-based note management for personal or professional purposes. Mail Plus: A dedicated email management app for those using Synology’s Mail Server to host emails. It offers a streamlined way to manage your email accounts directly from your mobile device.

A dedicated email management app for those using Synology’s Mail Server to host emails. It offers a streamlined way to manage your email accounts directly from your mobile device. Synology Chat: A messaging app designed for team communication within the Synology ecosystem. It is particularly useful for businesses or collaborative projects that require secure and centralized communication.

A messaging app designed for team communication within the Synology ecosystem. It is particularly useful for businesses or collaborative projects that require secure and centralized communication. DS Router and VPN Plus: These apps allow you to manage Synology routers and VPN configurations, making sure secure and reliable remote connectivity. They are essential for users prioritizing network security and remote access.

These apps allow you to manage Synology routers and VPN configurations, making sure secure and reliable remote connectivity. They are essential for users prioritizing network security and remote access. Synology Live Cam: This app transforms your smartphone into a security camera, integrating seamlessly with Synology Surveillance Station. It is a practical solution for users seeking a cost-effective way to expand their surveillance setup.

Outdated or Replaced Apps

Some older Synology apps have been replaced by more modern alternatives but remain available in app stores, which can lead to confusion for new users. These legacy apps are no longer supported or recommended.

DS Photo, DS Cloud, DS Video: These apps have been superseded by Synology Photos and Synology Drive, which offer improved functionality and a better user experience. While still accessible, they are outdated and should be avoided in favor of their modern replacements.

Third-Party Apps to Enhance Your Synology Experience

In addition to Synology’s native apps, several third-party tools can expand the capabilities of your NAS, offering features that Synology’s apps may not cover.

Plex: A widely-used media server app that supports streaming movies, TV shows, and music stored on your NAS across multiple platforms. It is an excellent choice for users seeking a polished and versatile media streaming experience.

A widely-used media server app that supports streaming movies, TV shows, and music stored on your NAS across multiple platforms. It is an excellent choice for users seeking a polished and versatile media streaming experience. OpenVPN and Tailscale: These tools provide secure remote access to your NAS without requiring port forwarding. They ensure your data remains protected while allowing you to access it from anywhere, making them essential for users prioritizing security.

These tools provide secure remote access to your NAS without requiring port forwarding. They ensure your data remains protected while allowing you to access it from anywhere, making them essential for users prioritizing security. Native File Explorer Integration: This feature enables seamless file access through iOS or Android file managers, simplifying the process of managing NAS-stored files directly from your mobile device. It is a practical option for users who prefer native file management tools.

Maximizing Your Synology NAS Experience

Synology’s mobile apps offer a diverse range of features, but only a few are essential for most users. Apps like DS File, Synology Drive, and Synology Photos stand out for their versatility and ease of use, making them indispensable for managing your NAS. Situational apps, such as Secure SignIn and Active Insight, cater to specific needs, while others, like DS Finder and DS Cam, provide niche utilities. Outdated apps like DS Photo and DS Cloud should be avoided in favor of their modern replacements. Additionally, third-party tools like Plex and VPN solutions can further enhance your NAS experience, adding flexibility and additional features. By focusing on the apps that align with your specific requirements, you can unlock the full potential of your Synology NAS and streamline your digital workflows.

Media Credit: SpaceRex



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals