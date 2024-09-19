Stop What You’re Doing! Change These 27 iOS 18 Settings Now

With the release of iOS 18, Apple has introduced a wealth of new features and settings designed to transform your iPhone experience. To make the most of this update, it’s crucial to dive into the settings and customize your device to suit your needs. The video below from Brandon Butch will walk you through 27 essential settings changes that cover various aspects of iOS 18, from camera functionality to privacy enhancements, ensuring you get the best out of your iPhone.

Elevate Your Camera Game

iOS 18 brings exciting updates to the camera, allowing you to capture moments seamlessly without interrupting your audio experience. By allowing the “Allow Audio Playback” setting, you can prevent music from pausing when you open the camera app. This means you can continue enjoying your favorite tunes while snapping photos or recording videos. Additionally, iOS 18 introduces the ability to change video playback speed post-recording, giving you more flexibility and creativity in your video editing process.

Organize Your Memories with Ease

The Photos application in iOS 18 offers a new level of customization, allowing you to reorder and organize your albums to reduce clutter and improve navigation. Take advantage of this feature to create a more efficient and personalized photo library, making it easier to find and share your cherished memories with friends and family.

Streamline Your Lock Screen Experience

iOS 18 introduces customizable quick control buttons on the lock screen, providing you with the option to create a cleaner look or enable direct app access. By tailoring these buttons to your preferences, you can quickly access frequently used apps and settings without the need to unlock your device, saving you valuable time and effort in your daily interactions with your iPhone.

Enhance Your Messaging Game

Never miss a timely message again with the new “Send Later” feature in iMessages. This handy tool allows you to schedule messages to be sent at a later date, making it perfect for sending reminders or messages at specific times without the need to manually send them yourself. Stay on top of your communication game and ensure your messages reach their recipients at the most appropriate moments.

Accessibility Made Even Better

iOS 18 brings a host of accessibility improvements to ensure a more inclusive and comfortable user experience for all. If you find the blinking cursor distracting, you can now disable it for a more focused typing experience. Additionally, you can adjust Siri interruption settings to prevent accidental stops during dictation or commands, ensuring a smoother interaction with Apple’s virtual assistant. For users with speech impairments, allowing the “Listen for Atypical Speech” option can significantly improve Siri’s recognition capabilities, making it easier to communicate and access features hands-free.

Optimize Your Battery Life

Prolonging your iPhone’s battery life is crucial for a seamless and uninterrupted user experience. With iOS 18, you can now set custom charge limits in 5% increments, allowing you to prevent overcharging and maintain optimal battery health. Moreover, disabling the “Significant Locations” feature can help reduce battery drain and minimize tracking, enhancing both your device’s privacy and battery performance.

Multilingual Keyboard Support

For users who frequently communicate in multiple languages, iOS 18 offers the ability to add multiple languages for bilingual typing and suggestions. This feature ensures more accurate autocorrect and predictive text options, making it easier to switch between languages seamlessly without the need for manual adjustments.

Customize Your Action Button (iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16)

With the introduction of the Action Button on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16, iOS 18 allows you to customize its functionality to suit your needs. Whether you want quick access to the camera, flashlight, or music recognition, you can tailor the button’s controls to streamline your iPhone experience and make the most of this innovative hardware feature.

Fortify Your App Privacy

iOS 18 takes app privacy to the next level by introducing the ability to lock and hide apps with Face ID. This enhanced security measure ensures that only you can access sensitive apps, providing an extra layer of protection for your personal information and data.

Elevate Your AirPods Experience

iOS 18 brings new customization options for AirPods users, allowing you to fine-tune your listening experience. With adaptive audio settings, you can optimize your audio output based on your environment and preferences. Additionally, allowing head gestures for call management provides a more intuitive and hands-free way to control your AirPods during phone calls.

Immerse Yourself in Music

The Music application in iOS 18 introduces an innovative feature called music haptics, which allows you to feel vibrations that match the beat of the music you’re listening to. This immersive experience adds a new dimension to your music enjoyment, making it more engaging and memorable.

Streamline Your Web Browsing

Safari, Apple’s default web browser, receives significant upgrades in iOS 18. With the new “Distraction Control” feature, you can hide unwanted web elements such as ads and pop-ups, creating a cleaner and more focused browsing experience. Additionally, allowing the “Highlights” option provides article summaries and additional information, making it easier to digest and understand web content without the need to read through entire articles.

Effortless Password Management

The Passwords application in iOS 18 introduces new sorting options and the ability to enable automatic deletion of verification codes. These features streamline your password management process, making it easier to organize and maintain the security of your online accounts.

Enhance Your Wi-Fi Privacy

Protect your privacy while connected to Wi-Fi networks by setting your Wi-Fi address to rotate in iOS 18. This feature makes it more difficult for networks to track your device, ensuring a higher level of privacy and security while using public or unfamiliar Wi-Fi connections.

Granular Contact Privacy Controls

iOS 18 empowers you to have greater control over your contact information by allowing you to grant limited access to contacts for specific apps. This granular privacy setting ensures that only the apps you trust can access your contact details, protecting your personal information from unnecessary exposure.

Comfortable Driving Experience

For users who experience sensory conflict or motion sickness while driving, iOS 18 introduces vehicle motion cues. By allowing this feature, your iPhone provides more consistent visual and motion feedback, reducing the likelihood of discomfort and ensuring a more pleasant driving experience.

Enhanced Audio for Apple TV

iOS 18 brings improvements to the Apple TV and audio settings, including the ability to enable voice isolation for clearer dialogue in shows and movies. This feature enhances your viewing experience by making it easier to hear and understand spoken words, even in scenes with background noise or music.

Smarter Home Control

With iOS 18, managing your smart home becomes even more convenient. You can now set up guest access to grant temporary control of your home devices to visitors, while also having the ability to manage home hubs for better overall control of your connected appliances and accessories.

Navigate Offline with Ease

For outdoor enthusiasts and travelers, iOS 18 introduces the ability to sync downloaded maps and hikes with your Apple Watch for offline use. This feature ensures you have access to navigation and route information even when you’re without an internet connection, making it easier to explore new places with confidence.

Seamless Communication with Android Users

iOS 18 improves compatibility with non-iOS devices by ensuring RCS messaging is enabled by default. This enhancement allows for richer text features and better communication with Android users, making it easier to stay connected with friends and family regardless of their device preferences.

Summary

By taking the time to explore and customize these 27 essential settings in iOS 18, you’ll unlock the full potential of your iPhone and enjoy a more personalized, efficient, and secure user experience. Embrace the power of iOS 18 and make the most of the innovative features and enhancements Apple has brought to the table.

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals