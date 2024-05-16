How to Fix iOS 17.5 Battery Drain

Apple’s iOS 17.5 brings a host of new features and improvements to enhance the user experience. However, some users may encounter battery drain issues, especially during the initial days after updating. This comprehensive guide provides practical solutions to address battery consumption concerns and help you get the most out of your device’s battery life.

Understanding Initial Battery Drain

After updating to iOS 17.5, you may notice increased battery consumption compared to the previous version. This is a normal occurrence as your device undergoes various background processes to optimize performance and adapt to the new software. Allow a few days for your device to stabilize and complete these optimization tasks. During this period, it’s common to experience slightly higher battery drain.

Be patient during the first few days after updating

Avoid making drastic changes to settings immediately

Monitor battery usage patterns over a week for accurate assessment

Ensure You Have the Latest Version

To minimize battery issues, it’s crucial to ensure that your device is running the latest public or Release Candidate (RC) version of iOS 17.5. These versions have undergone extensive testing and typically include fixes for known battery drain problems.

Check for available updates in the Settings app

Avoid using beta versions for optimal battery performance

Stay updated with the latest stable releases of iOS

Note: If you are enrolled in the beta testing program, consider switching to the public release to avoid potential battery drain issues associated with beta software.

Manage Wallpaper and Animations

iOS 17.5 introduces visually appealing wallpapers, including animated options like the new Pride wallpapers. While these wallpapers add a dynamic touch to your device, they can also contribute to battery drain. To conserve power, consider using static wallpapers, especially during the initial days after updating.

Opt for static wallpapers over animated ones

Reduce motion effects in the Accessibility settings

Disable parallax effect for wallpapers

Optimize News App Settings

The News app in iOS 17.5 offers a personalized news experience, but it can also impact battery life due to automatic downloads and background activity. To mitigate this, disable automatic downloads within the News app settings.

Open the News app and go to Settings

Turn off the option for automatic downloads

Manually update news content when needed

Adjust Vibrations and Haptics

Vibrations and haptic feedback enhance the tactile experience on your device but can also contribute to battery drain. To reduce power consumption, consider turning off vibrations and haptics or limiting them to silent mode.

Go to Settings > Sounds & Haptics

Disable vibrations for calls, notifications, and other system events

Customize haptic feedback intensity or turn it off entirely

Review Screen Time Settings

iOS 17.5 introduces new Screen Time features, such as Screen Distance, which continuously run in the background to provide insights into your device usage. While these features are helpful, they can impact battery life. If you don’t rely heavily on Screen Time data, consider disabling certain features to conserve battery.

Go to Settings > Screen Time

Review enabled features and disable unnecessary ones

Customize Screen Time settings based on your usage patterns

Optimize Cellular Data Usage

When it comes to battery consumption, cellular data, especially 5G, tends to drain the battery faster compared to Wi-Fi. Whenever possible, prefer using Wi-Fi over cellular data to conserve battery life.

Connect to Wi-Fi networks when available

Disable cellular data for apps that don’t require constant internet access

Consider limiting background app refresh for cellular data

Disable Back Tap Feature

iOS 17.5 includes the Back Tap feature, which allows you to perform actions by tapping the back of your device. While convenient, this feature constantly listens for taps, which can contribute to battery drain. If you don’t actively use Back Tap, consider disabling it.

Go to Settings > Accessibility > Touch

Locate the Back Tap option and disable it

Re-enable Back Tap if you find it useful in the future

Embrace Dark Mode

For devices with OLED displays, using dark mode can significantly impact battery life. Dark mode turns off pixels in dark areas of the screen, reducing overall power consumption. Embrace dark mode whenever possible to extend your device’s battery life.

Go to Settings > Display & Brightness

Select the Dark appearance option

Customize apps to use dark mode, if available

Manage Siri Settings

Siri, the virtual assistant in iOS, is always ready to help you with various tasks. However, the “Hey Siri” feature, which allows you to activate Siri using your voice, constantly listens for the wake phrase in the background. To conserve battery life, consider turning off “Hey Siri” and using other methods to activate Siri.

Go to Settings > Siri & Search

Disable the “Listen for ‘Hey Siri'” option

Use the side button or on-screen button to activate Siri when needed

Optimize App Management

Effective app management plays a crucial role in preserving battery life. Regularly review your installed apps and remove those that you no longer use. Additionally, enable the “Offload Unused Apps” feature, which automatically removes apps you haven’t used in a while but keeps their data intact.

Go to Settings > General > iPhone Storage

Enable the “Offload Unused Apps” option

Manually delete apps you no longer need

Tip: Avoid force-closing frequently used apps from the app switcher. Contrary to popular belief, force-closing apps doesn’t save battery life and can actually consume more power when reopening them.

By following these practical tips and making informed decisions about your device settings, you can effectively manage and optimize battery life on your device running iOS 17.5. Remember to be patient during the initial days after updating, as your device undergoes necessary optimizations. Regularly monitor your battery usage patterns and make adjustments based on your specific needs and usage habits. With a proactive approach, you can enjoy the new features of iOS 17.5 while maintaining optimal battery performance.

