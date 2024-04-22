Is iOS 17.4.1 Suffering Battery Drain and Overheating Issues (Video)

Apple’s iOS 17.4.1 update, introduced in March, has drawn notable attention, not only for its new features but also for the challenges it presents to users, especially those with the iPhone 14 Pro Max. If you’re experiencing some glitches or your device seems warmer than usual, you’re not alone. Let’s delve into what’s been happening with the latest iOS release and what you might expect.

Release Details

iOS 17.4.1 rolled out with two distinct builds: the first one was released over the air on March 21st, allowing users to update their devices directly without the need for a computer. A separate build followed on March 26th, intended for manual installation via a computer. This dual approach ensured that all user preferences for updating their devices were accommodated.

User Experience Issues

Since the update, a significant number of users have reported not just one, but a series of performance hiccups. The issues range from rapid battery drain to Wi-Fi connectivity problems. It appears that these problems are particularly pronounced on the iPhone 14 Pro Max, leading to frustration among users who expect seamless functionality post-update.

Battery Drain: Users have observed that their devices are losing charge at an alarmingly fast rate. Wi-Fi Connectivity: There have also been complaints about unstable Wi-Fi connections, adding to the woes of those already dealing with battery issues.

Overheating Concerns

The overheating issue has been a hot topic for many, with users reporting that their iPhone 14 models, especially the Pro Max, feel excessively hot to the touch. In some cases, the devices have displayed temperature warnings, necessitating a cool-down period before further use. This is not only inconvenient but also worrying for those concerned about the longevity and safety of their smartphones.

Looking Forward

On a positive note, Apple is actively addressing these concerns. The ongoing beta testing of iOS 17.5 is expected to resolve these overheating and performance issues. Slated for release in early to mid-May, this update is eagerly awaited by those affected by the current version’s shortcomings.

If you are wondering how to mitigate these issues in the meantime, consider monitoring your app usage and adjusting settings that may impact battery life and heating, such as screen brightness and background app refresh. These small tweaks can sometimes help alleviate the problems until an official fix is released.

We are expecting the iOS 17.5 software update to be released in May and are hoping thatn this will fix the battery drain and overheating issues that a number of iPhone users have experienced on their devices.

Source & Image Credit: iDeviceHelp



