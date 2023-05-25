If you are searching for a rugged portable power supply you might be interested in the emoose gigaX. The 2400W portable power station has been built to provide a reliable power source whether you are indoors or out and comes with a five year warranty and four different ways to recharge. Complete with its own phone companion application the emoose gigaX is now available to back via Indiegogo. Early bird reservation pledges are now available for the pioneering project from roughly $799 or £649 (depending on current exchange rates).

“It’s barely impossible to find a product that can have the same 2400W output at such a smaller size or weight with 12 outlets, including 4USB-C. Thanks to its Duo Mode, the expendable feature can level the total output up to 4800W, so you can charge almost all devices simultaneously without getting stranded with power in any situation. With PowerTurbo™ technology enabling 80% AC charging in 50 minutes, the gigaX has the fastest charging speed in the market. The unique smart color screen, remote app control, and EPS are also the best parts. Together with Solar Panel 200, we bring you the ultimate smart, flexible, and reliable energy solution.”

“emooso gigaX is equipped with 12 outlets in total for difforont options. With dustproof covers, it featuros 4 USB-C ports and dual PD 3.0100W, so you can fast-charge your drones, and Macbook all at the same time. This is known as ono of tho best parts of gigaX portable power stations by reviewers. Thanks to the Emergency Power Supply (EPS) function, your emergency power will bo switched over in loss than 20ms in case Of a power outage. so you don’t have to worry about data loss or hardware damage.”

Assuming that the emoose gigaX funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2023. To learn more about the emoose gigaX fast charging power station project explore the promotional video below.

“With 23% officioncy and MPPT technology, omooso@ gigaX charges safely and fast in 3 hours with a maximum of 600W solar panels or 3 Solar Panol 200. Solar Panel 200 is IP67 waterproof. It goos with most portable power stations in the market.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and product capabilities for the fast charging power station, jump over to the official emoose gigaX crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Indiegogo



