What to expect from iOS 17.5

Apple just released iOS 17.4 Release Candidate and we are expecting the final version of the software next week we should also get the first beta of iOS 17.5 next month as well, and now we have some details on what to expect from the next beta.

The video below from iDeviceHelp gives us more details on some of the new features coming to the iPhone with the iOS 17.5 software update, this includes features like Game Mode, updates to SharePlay and Apple Music, and more. This update promises a suite of enhancements and new features designed to elevate your iPhone experience. Let’s delve into what iOS 17.5 has in store for you, highlighting the key updates and what they mean for your daily use.

If you’re an avid gamer, you will be pleased to know that iOS 17.5 is set to introduce a Game Mode, specifically tailored to the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max models. This mode is engineered to leverage the Apple A17 processor, offering an unparalleled gaming experience with improved graphics and performance that edge closer to console-level quality. While this feature is expected to be exclusive to the latest iPhone models, it underscores Apple’s commitment to enhancing gaming on its devices.

SharePlay, a feature that initially made a brief appearance before being pulled back, is poised for a return in iOS 17.5. This update aims to broaden the feature’s capabilities, allowing users to share control over music not just in their cars but extending it to the HomePod and Apple TV. This expansion enhances the shared audio experience within the home, making it more versatile and engaging for users and their families.

For music lovers, the upcoming update is expected to introduce a significant improvement to Apple Music. A new feature will enable users to effortlessly transfer playlists and music from other services directly into Apple Music. This development represents a strategic move by Apple to offer more flexibility and convenience to its users, allowing for a more integrated and seamless music listening experience.

iOS 17.5 plans to bring back the stopwatch live activity feature for both Dynamic Island and the lock screen. This feature, which had a brief stint in a previous beta version before being removed, is anticipated to be refined and reintroduced, offering users an intuitive and accessible way to track time directly from their lock screen or Dynamic Island.

In keeping with Apple’s tradition of seasonal releases, iOS 17.5 is expected to include a new Pride wallpaper. This addition not only beautifies your device but also celebrates diversity and inclusion, aligning with the seasonal release of new watch bands and watch faces themed around Pride.

Security is a cornerstone of every iOS update, and 17.5 is no exception. Users can anticipate advanced security updates designed to protect their data and improve the overall integrity of the system. These enhancements are critical in an era where digital security is paramount.

The first beta of iOS 17.5 is slated for release in the last week of March, with Apple traditionally timing its 0.5 updates towards the end of the month. This schedule suggests that users won’t have to wait long to experience these exciting new features and improvements.

iOS 17.5 is shaping up to be a significant update, focusing on gaming, shared experiences, music service integration, and user interface improvements, alongside the usual security updates and seasonal additions like the Pride wallpaper. This update is poised to enhance the functionality and enjoyment of your iPhone in various aspects of daily use.

