How to improve Apple Watch battery life

This guide will show you how to get the best out of your Apple Watch battery and help you improve battery life. If you’ve been noticing that your Apple Watch needs to be charged frequently, or that its battery is depleting more rapidly than you expect, there are numerous measures you can implement to extend the lifespan of your Apple Watch’s battery. The Apple Watch is a feature-packed device that has a multitude of settings to cater to the varied needs of its users. While this flexibility allows for a highly personalized user experience, it also means that certain settings can drain the battery more than others. By carefully adjusting some of these settings, you can potentially improve the endurance of your device’s battery. For instance, you might have a number of apps that continue to run in the background even when you’re not actively using them. These apps can use a significant portion of your battery life, and managing them can have a notable impact on the overall performance of your device. You might consider closing these apps when they are not in use, or adjusting your settings to prevent them from running in the background. Notifications are another key element that can affect your battery life. If your Apple Watch is constantly buzzing with alerts from various apps, it will need to wake up more frequently, which can reduce its battery life. Depending on your needs, you might want to consider customizing which notifications you receive on your device, or limiting the frequency of these alerts. Additionally, the frequency with which your device wakes up can also play a crucial role in how quickly the battery depletes. If you have settings enabled that cause your Apple Watch to wake up often, such as raise to wake, this can lead to faster battery consumption. Tweaking these settings can help you ensure that your device only wakes up when necessary, helping to preserve its battery life. This guide is designed to provide you with some key insights into how you can maximize the lifespan of your Apple Watch’s battery. By implementing some of these tips, we hope you will be able to enjoy a longer-lasting and more efficient battery life on your Apple Watch. In the end, with the correct adjustments, you can tailor your Apple Watch experience to balance between functionality and energy efficiency

Have fewer notifications on your Apple Watch

Every time a notification is sent to your Apple Watch, this will use some of the device’s battery. If you turn off some of these and only keep the important notification on your device, then this could help you improve the battery life.

You can select which notifications you want to have on your device from the Watch App on your iPhone. This can be done by opening the Watch App and then going to Notifications. For each of the Apps on your Apple Watch, there are two options, you either choose Mirror My iPhone or Custom Notifications.

If you choose Mirror My iPhone, the notifications will be exactly like you have set up on your iPhone, if you choose Custom, you can then choose to either Allow Notifications or Apple Watch battery l for that specific app. Personally, I turn most of these off and only keep notifications on for things that I find important like phone calls messages, and others. Reducing many of these notifications may help you improve the battery life on your Apple Watch.

Reduce the Wake Screen time to improve Apple Watch battery Life.

Another way to improve the battery life on your Apple Watch is to reduce the Wake Screen time on your device, this can be done from within the Apple Watch app on your iPhone. To change these settings go to the Apple Watch app on your iPhone and then select Display & Brightness, you can then choose things like Wake on Wrist Raise, which will wake the display when you raise your wrist. You can also choose the duration of the wake time, either 15 seconds or 70 seconds when you tap it. Choosing the 15 seconds option should help you increase the battery life on your Apple Watch.

Turn off the Background App refresh on your Apple Watch

Another way that you may be able to increase the battery life on your Apple Watch is by turning off the background App refresh on the Watch. To do this open the Apple Watch app on your iPhone and then go to Settings > General > Background App Refresh, you can then turn off the various apps that you do not need to have refreshing in the background.

If you have a lot of apps refreshing in the background, then turning most of these off and only allowing the important ones to refresh could give your battery life a boost.

Shut down apps running in the background

You may have some apps running in the background on your Apple Watch, shutting these down could help improve the battery life. This can be done easily by pressing the Side Button on your device, you will then see the various apps that are open. To close the apps, swipe right to left until the Red X appears, press this, and the app will be closed.

How long your battery will last on the Apple Watch will depend on which model you have, the latest model is the Apple Watch Series 7, and according to Apple, this should give you up to 18 hours of usage on a single charge. You can find out more details about the Apple Watch and how to get the best out of the battery over at Apple’s website. This guide was written using the Apple Watch Series 7 and watchOS 9.5.1, which is the latest version of watchOS at the moment

Image Credit: Photo by Daniel Romero



