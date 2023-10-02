iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max overheating to be fixed with software update

Apple’s iPhone 15 range of smartphones has been available to buy for over a week, there have been a number of reports of the new iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max smartphones overheating under certain circumstances and now Apple has officially acknowledged the issue.

There has now been an official statement released by Apple related to the overheating issues that some users have experienced on the new iPhone 15 Pro models, you can se the statement below.

We have identified a few conditions which can cause iPhone to run warmer than expected. The device may feel warmer during the first few days after setting up or restoring the device because of increased background activity. We have also found a bug in iOS 17 that is impacting some users and will be addressed in a software update. Another issue involves some recent updates to third-party apps that are causing them to overload the system. We’re working with these app developers on fixes that are in the process of rolling out.

Apple has now confirmed that the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max overheating issues will be addressed in a future software update, we suspect that this update will be released quickly, we may even get to see it land this week, as soon as we get some more details on when Apple will fix the issue, we will let you know.

Source MacRumors



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals