Drop Test: iPhone 15 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy 23 Ultra (Video)

Apple’s new iPhones launched recently and now we get to see how their top model performs next to Samsung’s top handset, we previously saw a drop test of the new iPhone 15 Pro Max and now we have another with the iPhone 15 Pro Max going up against Samsung’s flagship, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in a drop test.

The video below from Phone Buff puts the two handsets side by side in a range of different drop tests, both handsets feature a glass back, so it will be interesting to see which one out of the two is the more durable, let’s see how the two handsets perform.

Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro range of handsets comes with a titanium frame, which should make the frame more durable than previous iPhones that used aluminum, the Galaxy S23 Ultra comes with an aluminum frame. The iPhone features Apple’s Ceramic Shield glass and the Galaxy S23 Ultra features Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

As we can see from the video in the first drop test both handsets suffered damage to the back glass, although the iPhone 15 Pro Max suffered more damage to the back glass than the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

In the second drop test, the two handsets were dropped on the corner and they both appeared to have similar damage, in the third drop test where the handsets were dropped on their front, both devices had significant damage.

In the final test where the handsets were dropped on the metal floor, both devices were still working at the end, although they did end up having significant damage, overall in the test, the handset that came out on top was the Samsung Galaxy S23 with a slight edge.

Source & Image Credit: PhoneBuff



