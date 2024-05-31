How to Improve Siri with ChatGPT-4o

Integrating ChatGPT-4o with Siri can significantly improve your iOS experience, especially on devices like the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. The video below from Zollotech walks us through setting up and using ChatGPT-4o on your iPhone and explores potential improvements in future iOS versions and the application of AI in other technologies like the Arc browser.

Integrating ChatGPT-4o with Siri

To get started, download the ChatGPT app from the App Store. Open the app and follow the on-screen instructions to set up your account. This setup is essential for enabling ChatGPT-4o to work seamlessly with Siri.

Next, create shortcuts to streamline your interactions with ChatGPT-4o:

Open the Shortcuts app and tap the “+” icon to create a new shortcut

Select “Add Action” and search for ChatGPT

Choose the desired action and customize the shortcut by naming it and setting specific parameters

The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max feature an action button that can be customized for various functions. To assign a ChatGPT shortcut to this button:

Go to Settings > Accessibility > Touch > Action Button

Select the ChatGPT shortcut from the list of available actions

For quick access, add ChatGPT shortcuts to your home screen and lock screen:

In the Shortcuts app, tap the shortcut you created, then tap the “Share” icon and select “Add to Home Screen”

For the lock screen, use the widget feature by going to Settings > Widgets and adding the ChatGPT shortcut

You can also trigger ChatGPT using Siri commands. Simply say, “Hey Siri, [shortcut name],” and Siri will execute the ChatGPT action. This integration allows for hands-free operation and enhances the overall user experience.

Expected Improvements in iOS 18

iOS 18 is expected to bring significant improvements to Siri, leveraging advanced AI capabilities. These enhancements may include more natural language processing, better context understanding, and more accurate responses. The integration of ChatGPT-4o is likely to play a pivotal role in these advancements, making Siri even more powerful and user-friendly.

Use of AI in Other Applications

The Arc browser is another application that benefits from AI integration. It offers features like AI-driven search, which enhances information retrieval by providing more accurate and relevant results. This capability is particularly useful for users who require precise information quickly.

Arc search utilizes AI to deliver superior search results. By understanding the context and nuances of your queries, it provides more accurate and relevant information. This feature can be a valuable tool for research and everyday browsing, saving you time and effort.

Practical Tips

To set up and use ChatGPT-4o on your iOS device, follow these step-by-step instructions:

Download the ChatGPT app from the App Store

Set up your account by following the on-screen instructions

Create and customize shortcuts for ChatGPT actions using the Shortcuts app

Assign ChatGPT shortcuts to the action button on iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max via Settings > Accessibility > Touch > Action Button

Add ChatGPT shortcuts to your home screen and lock screen for quick access

Trigger ChatGPT using Siri commands by saying, “Hey Siri, [shortcut name]”

Personalize your shortcuts and widgets to suit your needs. This customization ensures that you can access ChatGPT-4 quickly and efficiently, enhancing your productivity and user experience.

Leverage the AI capabilities of ChatGPT-4 and the Arc browser to improve the accuracy and relevance of the information you retrieve. These tools can significantly enhance your ability to find and use information effectively, making your iOS experience more intuitive and efficient.

By following these steps and utilizing the advanced AI features available, you can significantly enhance Siri’s functionality on your iOS device. The integration of ChatGPT-4 and other AI-driven applications like the Arc browser offers a glimpse into the future of mobile technology, promising a more powerful and user-friendly experience.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech



