DIY star tracker built using Arduino Uno

Astronomy enthusiasts looking for a new project to keep them busy, might take inspiration from a new DIY star tracker that has been featured on the official Arduino blog. The 3D printable system is powered by an Arduino Uno microcontroller and has been designed and built by Ondra Gejdos. The solution is perfect for astrophotography and has been published to the Reddit website where more details are available.

The 3D designs to build your very own star tracker are available to download from the Printables website and requires only a few additional screws and basic electronics and the required code is available to download GitHub via the links below.

“My goal was to create an affordable and user-friendly tracker that could be constructed for a mere $70. The design is such that minimal supports are required and no drilling or gluing is necessary. It is perfect for beginners, as it can be set up in just three minutes and is ready for use. It can handle up to 300mm and 2.5kg. “

DIY star tracker

“Og is star tracker that is easier to make than ikea furniture. You might ask why I need star tracker. Star tracker is small equatorial mount that you need if you want to take pictures of night sky. Due to rotation of earth the stars on long exposures pictures are blured. You can find firmware on github under firmware folder with more instructions. For now only simpler version works. You must use external intervalometer. I will upload the upgraded version soon with integraded intervalometer and more functions.”

Source : Reddit : AB : Printables : GitHub





