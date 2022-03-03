DIY air hockey table powered by Arduino Uno

If you would like to build your very own miniature DIY air hockey table or scale it up. You may be interested in this Arduino project created by Silas Hansen as part of his exchange programme in Creative Design & Technology at Saxion University in the Netherlands. The builder took approximately eight weeks and the finished design can be seen demonstrated in the video below.

If you would like to build your very own Hansen has kindly provided all the technical drawings, 3D print drawings, laser cut diagrams and Nextion code for the screen to display score and animations for you.

DIY air hockey table

“The project’s purpose was to extend both creative and technical skills which I did by ex. researching, ideating, developing concepts, user testing, learning SolidWorks, learning how to work with a Nextion display, and furthermore extending my skills in 3D printing, laser cutting, programming in Arduino IDE, and much more. The product has still place for improvement.

An example of this is the usage of delay in the Arduino code which caused that the light show and animation can’t be displayed simultaneously. If you know how to solve an issue like this or have think about other things that can be improved, you’re more than welcome to comment suggestions, solutions or use the post as a base for your own project/product post.”

Source : AB Blog : silas_hansen

